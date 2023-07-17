The 5 most difficult sports in the world

Are some sports much harder than others?

Learn how difficulty is determined.

These are five sports that are considered the most difficult. These are the most difficult sports in the world! Recently, ESPN published a list ranking sports on their difficulty for high performance athletes. The list includes activities such as car racing, martial arts, hockey, swimming, golf and fishing. Although fishing is considered the easiest, there are a long list of sports that are notoriously risky and tough to master. Find out the top five! 5. The most difficult sports: Boxing According to ESPN, boxing tops the list of the most difficult sports in the world. It’s also one of the most popular. Boxing requires speed, skill, strength and endurance. One of the reasons why boxing is among the riskiest and most complicated sports to master is because of the possibility of serious injury. In addition, it requires strategy and agility.

4. Ice Hockey Ice hockey is ranked number two in the list of most difficult sports. It is generally played areas with cooler climates, especially in the United States and Canada, which have professional leagues such as the NHL. This sport involves several risk factors. First, players are skating at high speeds wearing sharp blades and manipulating a stick in order to score a goal with a puck, which has an average weight of 910 grams and can reach speeds of over 100 miles per hour.

3. The most difficult sports: American football American football has been classified as one of the most difficult sports in the world for several reasons. Perhaps the main one is the risk of traumatic brain injury and other long-term issues. Still, it attracts millions of fans around the world, especially during the NFL season and the Super Bowl, which attracts more than 100 million viewers each year and generates revenues of more than $18 billion.

2. Basketball One of the reasons why basketball ranks as one of the most difficult sports in the world is because it requires optimal physical condition, exceptional coordination, great agility and more muscular strength than many other athletic endeavors. Like boxing, football and ice hockey, basketball is one of the most practiced and watched sports in the world. The NBA is perhaps one of the most successful leagues, attracting millions of fans who gather every year to watch their favorite teams play.

1. Wrestling Wrestling is undoubtedly one of the most difficult sports to perform as wrestlers risk numerous over their entire bodies. For this reason, ESPN has classified this as one of those that most require force, coordination and agility. Another added risk of wrestling are internal injuries, as well as dehydration, which can both be fatal if not treated properly.