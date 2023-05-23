Renowned Mexican actor Alfonso Munguía dies (PHOTOS)

Actor Alfonso Munguía dies.

The National Association of Actors made the sad announcement.

He appeared in many films.

Mexican actor Alfonso Munguía dies. The entertainment world in Mexico is once again in mourning after the unexpected death of one of the members of the National Association of Actors (ANDA). They mourned Alfonso Munguía on Instagram.

Although Munguía was not as recognized as other actors, he did appear in a number of movies. Very few details have been released about his death so far.

Mexican actor Alonso Munguía was known for appearing in popular films, though he did not achieve global fame. ANDA announced his death on Instagram with a photograph of the charismatic actor.

«The National Association of Actors communicates the tragic death of our colleague and performer Alfonso Munguía,” the statement began. «He was an actor with a wide film career, he is remembered for appearing in films such as La Venganza de las Mujeres Campiro and Ángeles de la Muerte.