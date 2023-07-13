Mental health in the Latino community: 3 statistics that might surprise you

What are the main mental health challenges facing the Latino community?

Mental health problems are on the rise among Latinos between the ages of 26 and 49.

3 of the main challenges that Latinos in the United States are facing.

How can we take care of mental health in the Latino community? According to the CDC, in the United States it’s estimated that one in five adults is affected by some type of mental illness, while one in five children and adolescents have a mental illness that is debilitating.

For the Latino community, there are unique challenges and risks surrounding mental health and accessing care. For some, lack of access to services is an impediment to seeking help, while for others, the stigma associated with mental illness makes timely treatment difficult. Learn about three common challenges for Hispanics regarding mental health.

Mental health in the Latino community

By the year 2060, the Latino population in the United States is expected to reach 119 million people, according to the Census. This would represent approximately 28.9% of the total population. Currently, statistics indicate that 9% of immigrants of Latino or Hispanic descent live in poverty, which could represent an increased risk of suffering from some type of mental disorder.

Understanding some of the common challenges that this community goes through could help to understand the causes of some mental health issues, as well as the reasons why it is not always possible to obtain a timely diagnosis or treatment.