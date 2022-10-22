Meet Maite Perroni’s parents
Who are Maite Perroni's parents? She has just married Andrés Tovar. Perroni is one of the most beloved actresses in Mexico.
Find out who Mexican actress Maite Perroni’s parents are. She has just married Andrés Tovar and has made a great impression among her fans for her many soap opera roles, according to Las Estrellas.
A few days ago the actress’ wedding made an impact. She is one of Mexico’s most popular small screen stars and now people want to know who her parents are. We will tell you who they are and what role they have played in her professional life on Mexican television.
MAITE PERRONI’S WEDDING
Maite Perroni’s success dates back to when she played the role of Dulce in RBD, a famous teen soap opera that took place in a private school. It made an impact due to the way they spoke, dressed and attracted attention. The stars became incredibly popular while the show was on the air and were icons of their time.
Perroni invited almost the entire cast of the soap opera, showing that she still has great friendships with them. However, there were some who did not attend, which indicated that they may not be as close as people said. But even that did not overshadow the happiest day of her life.
WHO ARE HER PARENTS?
Maite Perroni’s parents are Javier Perroni and Maite Beorlegui. Both have drawn a lot of attention for what they have done lately. People know that the love of parents for their children is infinite. This is also true for Maite Perroni.
People have praised her on social media and she is one of the most followed artists in all of Mexico. Her wedding drew a lot of attention from the media because she is much loved everywhere.
WHAT DID SHE SAY ABOUT HER DAD?
About her father, the artist said the following: “My father is a man who I love with all my soul, who I admire a lot and who for me has been a very important guide, and until the day I die, the man who fills my eyes with love,” said the artist in an interview years ago.
Today she is one of the most popular actresses in the entire country and she has steered clear of scandals People always look up to her, because she is an example of a woman who always seeks to be the best in everything that she does.