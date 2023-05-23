Search

British novelist Martin Amis dies at 73

British novelist Martin Amis dies at 73

By 
  • Sad news in the United Kingdom.
  • British novelist Martin Amis has died.
  • He was a legendary writer and notorious bad boy.

The publishing world is in mourning over this heartbreaking news. English novelist Martin Amis, who is known for his rock ‘n’ roll sensibility, passed away at the age of 73.

Critics and fans lament the novelist’s death and pointed out how innovative his work is. He had been battling illness for a long time.

PHOTO: AP

British novelist Martin Amis has died. He was 73 years old when he passed away on Friday at his home in Florida. His agent, Andrew Wylie said he had been battling esophageal cancer.

Amis was the son of another British writer, Kingsley Amis. Martin Amis was a leading voice among a generation of writers that included his good friend the late Christopher Hitchens, Ian McEwan and Salman Rushdie.

Martin Amis’ illustrious career

Martin Amis, novelist who brought a sensibility to rock n roll, dies
PHOTO: AP

Among his best-known works are Money, a satire on consumerism in London, The Information and London Fields, along with his 2000 memoir, Experience. Jonathan Glazer’s adaptation of Amis’s novel 2014’s The Zone of Interest premiered Saturday at the Cannes Film Festival.

The film, about a Nazi commander who lives next door to Auschwitz with his family, garnered some of the best reviews at the festival. The Holocaust was the subject of Amis’s novel The Arrow of Time and he wrote about Josef Stalin’s reign in Russia in The Meeting House.

His publisher remembers him fondly

The novelist's publisher remembers him fondly
PHOTO: Twitter

«We are devastated by the death of our author and friend, Martin Amis,» Amis’ publisher tweeted. «He leaves an imposing legacy and an indelible mark on the British cultural landscape, and he will be greatly missed.»

Critics praise Martin Amis

Critics praise his works
PHOTO: Twitter

Critic Michiko Kakutani wrote of Amis in The New York Times in 2000 that, “He is a writer equipped with an enormous arsenal of literary gifts: a dazzling, chameleon-like command of language, a willingness to tackle big issues and broader social canvases, and a relentless, heat-seeking eye for the unhealthy ferment of contemporary life,» according to the AP.

“He was the king: an extraordinary, super cool stylist, a brilliantly witty, erudite and intrepid writer and a truly wonderful man,” said his British publisher Michal Shavit. «He has been so important and formative for so many readers and writers during the last half century.»

Entertainment
Celebrities
