Sad news in the United Kingdom.

British novelist Martin Amis has died.

He was a legendary writer and notorious bad boy.

The publishing world is in mourning over this heartbreaking news. English novelist Martin Amis, who is known for his rock ‘n’ roll sensibility, passed away at the age of 73.

Critics and fans lament the novelist’s death and pointed out how innovative his work is. He had been battling illness for a long time.

British novelist Martin Amis dies at 73

British novelist Martin Amis has died. He was 73 years old when he passed away on Friday at his home in Florida. His agent, Andrew Wylie said he had been battling esophageal cancer.

Amis was the son of another British writer, Kingsley Amis. Martin Amis was a leading voice among a generation of writers that included his good friend the late Christopher Hitchens, Ian McEwan and Salman Rushdie.