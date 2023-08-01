Search

Press "Enter" to search and "ESC" to close.
Inicio » English » Entertainment » Devastating: Mariana Echeverría suffers a miscarriage just weeks after announcing her pregnancy

Devastating: Mariana Echeverría suffers a miscarriage just weeks after announcing her pregnancy

By 
Suscríbete a Nuestro Boletín
Recibe por email las noticias más destacadas
  • Mariana Echeverría suffers a devastating miscarriage.
  • The Me Caigo de Risa star issued a painful statement on Instagram.
  • She had just announced she was expecting her second baby.

Host Mariana Echeverría revealed she suffered a miscarriage. Just weeks ago she shared the happy news that she was expecting her second baby.

You can also listen to our new podcast Sin Broncas con La Bronca with Sylvia del Valle.

LISTEN TO OUR PODCAST SIN BRONCAS CON LA BRONCA BY CLICKING ON THE IMAGE

Listen to our Podcast 'Sin Broncas con La Bronca'
Photo: MundoNow

MARIANA ECHEVERRÍA SUFFERS A DEVASTATING MISCARRIAGE

Mariana Echeverría in mourning
Photo: Mezcalent

Unfortunately, life dealt another blow to the Mexican host, as this is the second baby she has lost.

After happily announcing she was expecting her rainbow baby just weeks ago, Mariana Echeverría is devastated after suffering a miscarriage.

THE HOST SHARED THE TERRIBLE NEWS ON INSTAGRAM

Mariana Echeverría in mourning after the death of her baby
Photo: Mezcalent

The Me Caigo de Risa star confirmed the harsh loss of her baby on July 30 on her official Instagram account.

Mariana Echeverría shared her terrible news along with an image of a black mourning bow with tiny footprints on it.

MARIANA ECHEVERRÍA’S HEARTFELT MESSAGE

Mariana Echeverría in mourning; The driver issued a statement informing of the harsh loss she has suffered
Photo: Mezcalent

«We imagined and took for granted a life by your side and now we have a life without you. We imagine you taking care of yourself and guiding you but the plan went backwards again.»

«You take care of us and guide us. Life continues to put us very strong tests but each one of them gives us greater resilience,» says Mariana’s statement.

THE ME CAIGO DE RISA STAR ASKS FOR PRIVACY DURING THIS DIFFICULT TIME FOR HER FAMILY

The member of "Me caigo de risa" asks for respect in the process that she and her family face
Photo: Mezcalent

«Today we have a reason to recover and get ahead as soon as possible, who is with us and needs us. It’s called LUCCA.»

Finally, the host added: «With all our love, we ask you for respect in this process that has not been easy for us.»

CELEBRITIES AND FANS IMMEDIATELY OFFERED THEIR CONDOLENCES

The support and condolences from celebrities and followers are present
Photo: Mezcalent

As expected, celebrities and fans immediately offered their condolences in the comments section.

«I love you very much, I send you a hug.» «That little angel had to continue in heaven.» «Mariana all the strength.» «I wish you early resignation.»

Etiquetas: , ,
Entertainment
Celebrities
Related post
Regresar al Inicio
ADVERTISEMENT
Related Stories

Andrea Legarreta is mourning her mother’s death

The 8th houseguest is evicted from ‘La Casa de los Famosos México’

Devastating: Mariana Echeverría suffers a miscarriage just weeks after announcing her pregnancy

‘El Gordo y la Flaca’s’ Jordi Martin undergoes emergency surgery

5 Latinos who have won an Oscar