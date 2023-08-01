Devastating: Mariana Echeverría suffers a miscarriage just weeks after announcing her pregnancy
Devastating: Mariana Echeverría suffers a miscarriage just weeks after announcing her pregnancy. She issued a painful statement on Instagram.
- Mariana Echeverría suffers a devastating miscarriage.
- The Me Caigo de Risa star issued a painful statement on Instagram.
- She had just announced she was expecting her second baby.
Host Mariana Echeverría revealed she suffered a miscarriage. Just weeks ago she shared the happy news that she was expecting her second baby.
MARIANA ECHEVERRÍA SUFFERS A DEVASTATING MISCARRIAGE
Unfortunately, life dealt another blow to the Mexican host, as this is the second baby she has lost.
After happily announcing she was expecting her rainbow baby just weeks ago, Mariana Echeverría is devastated after suffering a miscarriage.
THE HOST SHARED THE TERRIBLE NEWS ON INSTAGRAM
The Me Caigo de Risa star confirmed the harsh loss of her baby on July 30 on her official Instagram account.
Mariana Echeverría shared her terrible news along with an image of a black mourning bow with tiny footprints on it.
MARIANA ECHEVERRÍA’S HEARTFELT MESSAGE
«We imagined and took for granted a life by your side and now we have a life without you. We imagine you taking care of yourself and guiding you but the plan went backwards again.»
«You take care of us and guide us. Life continues to put us very strong tests but each one of them gives us greater resilience,» says Mariana’s statement.
THE ME CAIGO DE RISA STAR ASKS FOR PRIVACY DURING THIS DIFFICULT TIME FOR HER FAMILY
«Today we have a reason to recover and get ahead as soon as possible, who is with us and needs us. It’s called LUCCA.»
Finally, the host added: «With all our love, we ask you for respect in this process that has not been easy for us.»
CELEBRITIES AND FANS IMMEDIATELY OFFERED THEIR CONDOLENCES
As expected, celebrities and fans immediately offered their condolences in the comments section.
«I love you very much, I send you a hug.» «That little angel had to continue in heaven.» «Mariana all the strength.» «I wish you early resignation.»