Mariana Echeverría suffers a devastating miscarriage.

The Me Caigo de Risa star issued a painful statement on Instagram.

She had just announced she was expecting her second baby.

Host Mariana Echeverría revealed she suffered a miscarriage. Just weeks ago she shared the happy news that she was expecting her second baby.

