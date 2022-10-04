‘La Casa de las Flores’ actress ends up in jail for assaulting a police officer
Nobody could have seen it coming! Spanish actress María León Barrios, who played Purificación ‘Puri’ Riquelme Torres in the second and third seasons of the Netflix series La Casa de las Flores, created by Manolo Caro, ended up in jail for assaulting a police officer.
According to People en Español, during the early hours of last Friday, several officers arrested a cyclist who was riding with a bottle of alcohol in her hand. A group of people passing by, including the sister of the actor and director Paco León, as well as the daughter of the actress Carmina Barrios, didn’t agree with the situation and rebuked the police.
María León Barrios hit one of the policemen
It did not take long for the actress from La Casa de las Flores to end up inside a police vehicle, where she was asked for her identification. Her friends reacted violently and tried to get María León Barrios out, after she had hit an official, who required medical attention. According to the Spanish press, she punched him and kicked him several times.
After this incident, she was transferred to the police station where she spent several hours in detention. She is also said to have suffered a severe anxiety attack, for which she also had to receive medical attention. Hours later, she was released. (Filed as: María León Barrios, actress of La Casa de las Flores, ends up in jail for doing the wrong thing with an officer)
The La Casa de las Flores actress is seen after her release from prison
In a video that is available on El Mundo’s Instagram, you can see María León Barrios, an actress from La Casa de las Flores, after her release from prison. It was reported that she received provisional release after punching a police officer in Seville. What triggered the whole incident was a breathalyzer test and the fact that she had filmed the officers.
It should be noted that the 38-year-old artist was subjected to a quick trial, where she refused to make any statements. Until now, she has not said anything on social media, not even on her official Instagram account. Her last post dates from August 20, where she was attacked due to her inappropriate behavior. (TO SEE THE VIDEO CLICK HERE)
“What this woman did is indefensible”
In addition to how she was attacked on her own social media for having assaulted a police officer, the actress from La Casa de las Flores was harshly criticized by internet users: “A being of light arrested?” “Full support to the police.” “Well, let her behave politely.” “My total support for the police, what a work of art this little girl is.” “This woman is indefensible.”
One person gave María León Barrios some advice: “Next time, don’t get involved and let the police work, they do it much better than you. Respect the police!” While other people commented: “Surely her brother (referring to the actor and director Paco León) will make a movie of it.”
How María León Barrios announced that she would appear on La Casa de las Flores
“What you want already! See you on April 23. Final season of #Lacasadelasflores,” wrote María León Barrios in the first days of April 2020 to make it known that she would be part of this series created by Manolo Caro, whom she thanked in another publication: “I love you @manolocaro thanks for trusting in me, for giving me a character like #Purification.”
“I had the time of my life! I learned, I enjoyed, I danced alongside talented people like @cecilia_suarez @pacoleon and the entire cast of Flores. I felt lucky. I became closer to Mexico, yes, I love it deeply! I made a family and flew. Thank you @netflixes @netflixlat @lacasadelasflorestv @manolocaro for the opportunity!” wrote the artist