‘La Casa de las Flores’ actress ends up in jail for assaulting a police officer

What a scandal!

La Casa de las Flores actress ends up in jail.

María León Barrios sent a police officer to the hospital.

Nobody could have seen it coming! Spanish actress María León Barrios, who played Purificación ‘Puri’ Riquelme Torres in the second and third seasons of the Netflix series La Casa de las Flores, created by Manolo Caro, ended up in jail for assaulting a police officer.

According to People en Español, during the early hours of last Friday, several officers arrested a cyclist who was riding with a bottle of alcohol in her hand. A group of people passing by, including the sister of the actor and director Paco León, as well as the daughter of the actress Carmina Barrios, didn’t agree with the situation and rebuked the police.

María León Barrios hit one of the policemen

It did not take long for the actress from La Casa de las Flores to end up inside a police vehicle, where she was asked for her identification. Her friends reacted violently and tried to get María León Barrios out, after she had hit an official, who required medical attention. According to the Spanish press, she punched him and kicked him several times.

After this incident, she was transferred to the police station where she spent several hours in detention. She is also said to have suffered a severe anxiety attack, for which she also had to receive medical attention. Hours later, she was released.