María José Alvarado was the winner of the Miss Honduras beauty pageant in 2012.

The boyfriend of her sister, Plutarco Ruiz, was identified as a suspect.

The killer was found dead in prison after his conviction.

María José Alvarado, a young Honduran girl from a humble family, always dreamed of being a model and walking on big runways. At the age of 15, she won the Miss Honduras beauty pageant in 2012, which catapulted her to fame in her country. María José became a symbol of hope for many Honduran girls, and her career seemed to be on the rise. Additionally, she was known for her humility and responsibility.

After her success in the Miss Honduras pageant, she received an offer to work on television programs and fashion events. María José accepted the opportunity and began to forge her career as a model and presenter. Her popularity grew even more when she was crowned Miss Honduras Mundo in 2014, representing her country in the Miss World International competition in London.

However, her life took a tragic turn when she disappeared with her sister, Sofía Trinidad Alvarado, after attending a birthday party for Sofía’s boyfriend, Plutarco Antonio Ruiz. Immediately, an intense search and media campaign were launched to find the missing sisters.

After two weeks of uncertainty and public protests, the bodies of María José and Sofía were found buried in a nearby vacant lot. The investigations pointed to Plutarco Ruiz, Sofía’s boyfriend, and Harish Maldonado Mejía as responsible for the double murder.