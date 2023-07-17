Warning: This episode contains disturbing content. Welcome to «Pasión que Mata,» the podcast where we explore the most shocking crimes in Spain! In this episode, we present the story of María Ángeles Molina, a killer who committed the perfect crime in the city of Barcelona in 2008. Get ready to immerse yourself in a tale full of intrigue and dark secrets.

María Ángeles Molina was a psychopath, a woman without empathy or remorse. While many psychopaths live among us without committing crimes, María Ángeles had a Machiavellian plan. She was an ambitious and manipulative woman willing to do anything to get what she wanted.

Born in Zaragoza in 1968, María Ángeles aspired to be part of a wealthy and prestigious family despite her humble origins. To maintain her luxurious lifestyle, she started offering intimate services to earn money. During a trip to the Canary Islands, she met Juan Antonio Álvarez, an Argentine resident in Spain and the owner of a hotel in Playa del Inglés. María Ángeles became his wife and seemed to have a perfect life.

However, things started to change when they had a daughter and finances became problematic. María Ángeles squandered her husband’s money, and he grew increasingly frustrated. He considered divorce but feared losing contact with his daughter. Shortly after discussing the divorce with close friends, Juan Antonio was found dead in his house.