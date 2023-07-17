The Perfect Crime: The killer María Ángeles Molina
Uncover the chilling murder of María Ángeles Molina in this shocking podcast filled with incredible details of her from this event.
María Ángeles Molina was a psychopath, a woman without empathy or remorse. While many psychopaths live among us without committing crimes, María Ángeles had a Machiavellian plan. She was an ambitious and manipulative woman willing to do anything to get what she wanted.
Born in Zaragoza in 1968, María Ángeles aspired to be part of a wealthy and prestigious family despite her humble origins. To maintain her luxurious lifestyle, she started offering intimate services to earn money. During a trip to the Canary Islands, she met Juan Antonio Álvarez, an Argentine resident in Spain and the owner of a hotel in Playa del Inglés. María Ángeles became his wife and seemed to have a perfect life.
However, things started to change when they had a daughter and finances became problematic. María Ángeles squandered her husband’s money, and he grew increasingly frustrated. He considered divorce but feared losing contact with his daughter. Shortly after discussing the divorce with close friends, Juan Antonio was found dead in his house.
María Ángeles Molina: The remorseless psychopath
Initially, Juan Antonio’s death appeared to be a suicide, but something didn’t add up. María Ángeles sold all of her husband’s shares and received a large sum of money shortly after his death. The police considered her a suspect but couldn’t find evidence against her. María Ángeles moved to Barcelona with her daughter and continued with her ambitious plans.
In Barcelona, María Ángeles befriended Ana María Páez, a coworker. Taking advantage of her access to confidential company information, María Ángeles assumed Ana María’s identity. She opened bank accounts, applied for loans, and acquired million-dollar life insurance policies in Ana María’s name. Her ultimate goal was to murder Ana María and take her place in life.
The mysterious murder of Ana María
María Ángeles hired two men and paid them to provide semen samples in plastic containers. Then, she invited Ana María to a dinner in a rented apartment, where she drugged and suffocated her to death. After committing the crime, María Ángeles hastily left the scene, forgetting a wig she was wearing, which contained her DNA.
The murder of Ana María was discovered, and the police initiated an investigation. Through DNA analysis of the wig and the rental apartment investigation, suspicions fell on María Ángeles. Furthermore, they found evidence linking her to the life insurances and fraudulent loans.
The trial and the conviction
In the trial, María Ángeles pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 22 years in prison. Although her friends and family believed she was also responsible for her husband’s death, her guilt couldn’t be proven. The story of María Ángeles Molina became an example of the perfect crime, although in reality, the investigation was crucial to uncover the truth.
This case exemplifies the importance of criminological profiling and the scientific method in crime resolution. Despite the years it took to unmask María Ángeles, justice prevailed. The story of this ruthless and ambitious woman reminds us that the perfect crime doesn’t exist, only imperfect investigations that, over time, can lead to the truth.