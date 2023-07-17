Search

The Perfect Crime: The killer María Ángeles Molina

Warning: This episode contains disturbing content. Welcome to «Pasión que Mata,» the podcast where we explore the most shocking crimes in Spain! In this episode, we present the story of María Ángeles Molina, a killer who committed the perfect crime in the city of Barcelona in 2008. Get ready to immerse yourself in a tale full of intrigue and dark secrets.

María Ángeles Molina was a psychopath, a woman without empathy or remorse. While many psychopaths live among us without committing crimes, María Ángeles had a Machiavellian plan. She was an ambitious and manipulative woman willing to do anything to get what she wanted.

LISTEN TO PODCAST «PASIÓN QUE MATA» CLICK HERE

Born in Zaragoza in 1968, María Ángeles aspired to be part of a wealthy and prestigious family despite her humble origins. To maintain her luxurious lifestyle, she started offering intimate services to earn money. During a trip to the Canary Islands, she met Juan Antonio Álvarez, an Argentine resident in Spain and the owner of a hotel in Playa del Inglés. María Ángeles became his wife and seemed to have a perfect life.

However, things started to change when they had a daughter and finances became problematic. María Ángeles squandered her husband’s money, and he grew increasingly frustrated. He considered divorce but feared losing contact with his daughter. Shortly after discussing the divorce with close friends, Juan Antonio was found dead in his house.

María Ángeles Molina: The remorseless psychopath

Initially, Juan Antonio’s death appeared to be a suicide, but something didn’t add up. María Ángeles sold all of her husband’s shares and received a large sum of money shortly after his death. The police considered her a suspect but couldn’t find evidence against her. María Ángeles moved to Barcelona with her daughter and continued with her ambitious plans.

In Barcelona, María Ángeles befriended Ana María Páez, a coworker. Taking advantage of her access to confidential company information, María Ángeles assumed Ana María’s identity. She opened bank accounts, applied for loans, and acquired million-dollar life insurance policies in Ana María’s name. Her ultimate goal was to murder Ana María and take her place in life.

The mysterious murder of Ana María

María Ángeles hired two men and paid them to provide semen samples in plastic containers. Then, she invited Ana María to a dinner in a rented apartment, where she drugged and suffocated her to death. After committing the crime, María Ángeles hastily left the scene, forgetting a wig she was wearing, which contained her DNA.

The murder of Ana María was discovered, and the police initiated an investigation. Through DNA analysis of the wig and the rental apartment investigation, suspicions fell on María Ángeles. Furthermore, they found evidence linking her to the life insurances and fraudulent loans.

The trial and the conviction

In the trial, María Ángeles pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 22 years in prison. Although her friends and family believed she was also responsible for her husband’s death, her guilt couldn’t be proven. The story of María Ángeles Molina became an example of the perfect crime, although in reality, the investigation was crucial to uncover the truth.

This case exemplifies the importance of criminological profiling and the scientific method in crime resolution. Despite the years it took to unmask María Ángeles, justice prevailed. The story of this ruthless and ambitious woman reminds us that the perfect crime doesn’t exist, only imperfect investigations that, over time, can lead to the truth.

The Perfect Crime: The killer María Ángeles Molina

