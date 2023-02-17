NBA player LeBron James mocked Donald Trump in a Tweet.

Joe Biden beats Trump in 2020.

Trump had criticized LeBron James in the past.

When news broke that Joe Biden won the US presidential election in 2020, NBA star LeBron James celebrated with a controversial Tweet mocking Donald Trump.

The basketball player had previously expressed his support for Biden. He couldn’t contain his excitement when he learned that Biden would be the new president and he shared a meme on Twitter. The image shows Biden and Trump’s faces photoshopped onto a picture of LeBron dunking on another player.

LeBron James shared a controversial meme on Twitter

Biden’s face appears on James’ body and Trump’s face is on the player trying to block his shot. Previously, Donald Trump had derided James: “No one is looking (at the NBA). I don’t even know who’s playing in the Finals… LeBron has been a spokesman for the Democratic Party. A very unpleasant spokesperson. He’s a great basketball player, but people don’t want to see a guy that way. He is an enemy.”

After LeBron shared the meme, internet users commented on the post. One who seems to be a Trump supporter said: “Biden will never be my president I’m moving to Mexico.” The image went viral with more than 230,000 retweets and more than 800,000 “likes”.