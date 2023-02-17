Lawyer of cartel leader ‘Cabo 20’ is killed at a taco stand
Lawyer for cartel leader Cabo 20 killed in Tijuana. He was shot at a taco stand. The hitmen also injured a woman at the scene.
- Lawyer for cartel leader Cabo 20 killed in Tijuana.
- He was shot at a taco stand.
- The hitmen also injured a woman.
The Tijuana State Attorney General’s Office confirmed the death of lawyer, Víctor Hugo López Ramírez, who defended alleged cartel leader David López Jiménez, better known as “Cabo 20”. The authorities reported the incident occurred at a taco stand in the border city.
López Jiménez is known for allegedly ordering the murder of journalists Margarito Martínez and Lourdes Maldonado. Currently, Cabo 20, is in custody and is under investigation. Lawyer López Ramírez was working on his case. The authorities reported they made an arrest in connection to the murder.
LAWYER FOR CABO 20 IS MURDERED
After the shooting at the taco stand in Tijuana, it was confirmed that one of the victims was lawyer Víctor Hugo López Ramírez, who was legally advising David López Jiménez, better known as Cabo 20. The Tijuana State Attorney General said López was working on the drug trafficker’s defense.
“It is presumed that the deceased person is a lawyer by profession and was working on the defense of David ‘N’, aka Cabo 20,“ reported the Tijuana State Attorney General’s Office in a recent press release, according to El Blog del Narco.
What happened?
According to authorities, the lawyer was eating at a street taco stand when a group of armed men opened fire. Images of the attack and the lifeless body of the Cabo 20 lawyer have been circulating on social media.
“In coordination with authorities from the three levels of government, a search operation has been deployed in the Zona Río of this city, which at this time, is still developing,” the FGE stated in the press release that was issued in response to the murder of Víctor Hugo López Ramírez.
What happened to the suspects?
One person was detained after the lawyer was murdered. The Tijuana police are working to apprehend others involved. Guns were seized at the time of the arrest. So far, no motive has been reported.
“We already have a person in custody, one of the attackers; two firearms secured and we are in search of the other attacker,” revealed José Fernando Sánchez González, according to El Blog del Narco. At the moment, the name of the person who was arrested is unknown.