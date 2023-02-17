Lawyer of cartel leader ‘Cabo 20’ is killed at a taco stand

Lawyer for cartel leader Cabo 20 killed in Tijuana.

He was shot at a taco stand.

The hitmen also injured a woman.

The Tijuana State Attorney General’s Office confirmed the death of lawyer, Víctor Hugo López Ramírez, who defended alleged cartel leader David López Jiménez, better known as “Cabo 20”. The authorities reported the incident occurred at a taco stand in the border city.

López Jiménez is known for allegedly ordering the murder of journalists Margarito Martínez and Lourdes Maldonado. Currently, Cabo 20, is in custody and is under investigation. Lawyer López Ramírez was working on his case. The authorities reported they made an arrest in connection to the murder.

LAWYER FOR CABO 20 IS MURDERED

“It is presumed that the deceased person is a lawyer by profession and was working on the defense of David ‘N’, aka Cabo 20,“ reported the Tijuana State Attorney General’s Office in a recent press release, according to El Blog del Narco.