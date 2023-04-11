Heartbreaking! Julián Figueroa’s wife’s last Instagram post before his death (PHOTOS)
Maribel Guardia's only son Julián Figueroa has passed away. His wife's last Instagram post before his death. Heartbreaking details are revealed.
- Maribel Guardia’s only son Julián Figueroa has passed away.
- His wife’s last Instagram post before his death.
- Heartbreaking details are revealed.
Julián Figueroa’s wife’s last Instagram post: It is truly tragic how death can knock on your door out of nowhere. On the night of April 9, 2023, Maribel Guardia’s only son, Julián Figueroa died. His father was the late singer Joan Sebastian.
The heartbreaking news was hard for many to believe because the singer was so young and healthy. Julián Figueroa died at just 28 years old and now we look at his wife’s last Instagram post where she appears with Julián.
Maribel Guardia announces her son’s official cause of death
A few hours after her son’s death, Maribel Guardia shared an Instagram post explaining what happened after rumors began swirling online.
“He was found unconscious tonight in his room, while I was at the theater. They called 911 and when the ambulance and the police arrived they found him dead, with no trace of violence. The medical report indicates that he died of an acute myocardial infarction and ventricular fibrillation,” said the actress.
Julián Figueroa’s wife’s fateful last Instagram post
Sometimes death is completely unpredictable. Julian Figueroa didn’t appear to have any illnesses and was a young, healthy man. He and his wife Ime Garza have a little son.
The last post shared by the late singer’s wife seemed fateful. On Instagram stories she wrote: “During Easter, drive prudently, you do not rise again on Sunday.” Although nothing like this happened to Julián, the message seems ominous.
Maribel Guardia asks for understanding, privacy and respect
In addition to revealing her son’s cause of death, Maribel Guardia asked for respect and privacy as she deals with the painful loss of her only son.
“I beg your understanding for the deep pain we are going through, I would like to talk to all the people who are trying to communicate, but I really don’t have the strength to do it yet. I ask everyone to respect our privacy and the painful moment we are going through,” Guardia shared on Instagram.