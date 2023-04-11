Maribel Guardia’s only son Julián Figueroa has passed away.

His wife’s last Instagram post before his death.

Heartbreaking details are revealed.

Julián Figueroa’s wife’s last Instagram post: It is truly tragic how death can knock on your door out of nowhere. On the night of April 9, 2023, Maribel Guardia’s only son, Julián Figueroa died. His father was the late singer Joan Sebastian.

The heartbreaking news was hard for many to believe because the singer was so young and healthy. Julián Figueroa died at just 28 years old and now we look at his wife’s last Instagram post where she appears with Julián.

Maribel Guardia announces her son’s official cause of death

A few hours after her son’s death, Maribel Guardia shared an Instagram post explaining what happened after rumors began swirling online.

“He was found unconscious tonight in his room, while I was at the theater. They called 911 and when the ambulance and the police arrived they found him dead, with no trace of violence. The medical report indicates that he died of an acute myocardial infarction and ventricular fibrillation,” said the actress.