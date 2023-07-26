The last health advice from Frank Suárez before his strange death

Frank Suárez died suddenly in 2021.

The health expert left a great void.

A video of his last health advice before he died has surfaced. Frank Suárez's last health advice before he died: The death of popular Puerto Rican author and motivator Frank Suárez was shocking. Even two years later, his sudden death continues to be a topic of conversation.

The sudden death of health expert Frank Suárez On February 25, 2021, the motivator, author and expert on metabolic issues, Frank Suarez, died. Suarez passed away unexpectedly at the age of 71. He had a popular YouTube channel called Metabolismo TV where he gave health advice and educated viewers. He had many subscribers and, even two years after his death, his YouTube channel is still active and many people continue to watch his informative videos, according to El Tiempo.

The last health advice from Frank Suarez Frank Suárez was an expert on health issues and, in addition to giving recommendations to his followers on social media, he gave seminars in his native Puerto Rico and in the United States. He also wrote the book El Poder del Metabolismo. According to El Tiempo, Frank Suárez’s last video was like many others. He gave advice and talked about the way the metabolism works, specifying that the nervous system is in charge of controlling all the other systems.

The most important thing for good health In the video, Suárez states that in order to control how much you eat and improve the absorption of nutrients and digestion, it is important for your nervous system to be relaxed, focused and balanced. It’s important to avoid overloading it. «Many people have recovered from things for which they found no solution in medicine because we are controlling the one that controls, the nervous system,» he says in his last video posted on YouTube two years ago.

Frank Suárez talked about obesity The late expert also spoke about the great importance of drinking water, as this improves digestion. “Because the body needs water to be able to digest. If you don’t drink enough water, it affects your digestion,» he pointed out. On his YouTube channel he also talks about obesity, what causes it and how people can change the way they eat. Frank Suarez continues to help many people through his channel.