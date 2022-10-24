Kim Kardashian took it all off for Playboy shoot! (PHOTOS)
Kim Kardashian's iconic photo shoot! The photos that made Kim Kardashian famous. It all began with her sex tape.
The popular American reality star, businesswoman and model, Kim Kardashian, is one of the richest and most famous women in the world. Her style has reached every corner of the globe and she has been in the industry for years successfully doing her thing.
Today we look back at the time Kim Kardashian did what many women dream of, captivate millions by appearing on the cover of Playboy magazine in lingerie, which made her even more famous than she already was.
Kim Kardashian took advantage of the notoriety of her sex tape
Kim Kardashian has not only become famous for her unique style and business acumen. Her sex tape which went viral in 2007 was the beginning of an era for her, becoming one of the most famous sex tapes at that time.
That was when the reality star took advantage of her fame to make a smart move. She posed nude for Playboy. The photographer was Stephen Wayda, according to The New York Post. Filed Under: Kim Kardashian Playboy
The idea was to do a no-nude shoot
According to the NY Post, photographer Stephen Wayda, acknowledged that the original idea of the session was completely different, since it was not in the plans for Kim Kardashian to pose completely nude.
“There was to be no nudity … and we wound up doing full nudity. For somebody that had never modeled before, she really did a good job of taking a difficult unprepared situation and making it into something,” said the photographer according to The NY Post. Filed Under: Kim Kardashian Playboy
Kris Kardashian’s iconic phrase
What also captivated millions was the unexpected reaction that her mother Kris Jenner had when she found out that her daughter had posed completely naked and revealed her curves. She fully supported her.
“You’re doing amazing, sweetie,” she said. This iconic phrase became super famous and became millions of memes around the world. According to the New York Post, Kris used this phrase as the official slogan of her own brand. Filed Under: Kim Kardashian Playboy
An impromptu photo shoot!
Another interesting fact from that iconic moment was that when they arrived at Playboy Studio West in Santa Monica, Kim and her mother thought they were only doing photos for the cover. but the intimate magazine’s art director told them they had to reshoot everything.
According to The New York Post, this was as a result of “not meeting Hef’s standards for Playboy”. Wayda tried his best to improvise the shoot, using black sheets to make the photos sensual, while Kim was draped in fake pearl necklaces. This, without a doubt, was one of the most “random” sessions, but boy, did it mark the beginning of an era for the reality star. Filed Under: Kim Kardashian Playboy