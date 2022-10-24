Kim Kardashian took it all off for Playboy shoot! (PHOTOS)

Kim Kardashian’s iconic photo shoot!

The photos that made Kim Kardashian famous.

It all began with her sex tape.

The popular American reality star, businesswoman and model, Kim Kardashian, is one of the richest and most famous women in the world. Her style has reached every corner of the globe and she has been in the industry for years successfully doing her thing.

Today we look back at the time Kim Kardashian did what many women dream of, captivate millions by appearing on the cover of Playboy magazine in lingerie, which made her even more famous than she already was.

Kim Kardashian took advantage of the notoriety of her sex tape

Kim Kardashian has not only become famous for her unique style and business acumen. Her sex tape which went viral in 2007 was the beginning of an era for her, becoming one of the most famous sex tapes at that time.

That was when the reality star took advantage of her fame to make a smart move. She posed nude for Playboy. The photographer was Stephen Wayda, according to The New York Post. Filed Under: Kim Kardashian Playboy