Know what you can achieve with certain positions The Kama Sutra sex guide, which dates back to the 3rd century, is the oldest book in the world on the topic of sex and sensual pleasure. But it is no longer just an Indian religious text. The Kama Sutra illustrates the idea that sex is unique to each couple, depending on their preferences and mood. A comfortable, suitable-sized bed is one of the key accessories of a fulfilling love life and diversity of sexual positions. A good bed is like good sex: you want to keep returning to it. Mattress retailers suggest laying on beds, rolling over and doing other moves when trying out a bed in the store. Of course, there’s a limit to how much you can do while testing Macy’s mattress selection while the salesman looks on, but there’s nothing saying that the Kama Sutra cannot roll around in your mind as you test the merchandise. With the Kama Sutra guidebook in hand, let’s look at four sex positions and which mattress might be best suited for each activity by fun-loving couples. THE REST OF THE WARRIOR POSITION In this position, the man lays flat on his back with the woman laying on top of him, face up with entry from the back. As the name implies, this is supposed to be a leisurely, comfortable position with the woman doing the movement. Comfort for both the man and woman is the key. And for this activity, memory foam beds are among the most comfortable, per a study of 400 mattress owners. For the same reasons that this mattress is good for sleep, it is the best for relaxed sexual positions. Foam mattresses are designed around the concept that it conforms to the shape of the sleeper. Without springs, foam mattresses have fewer pressure points than traditional spring mattresses. Since The Rest Of The Warrior requires very little movement on either partner’s part, the contouring feature of foam mattresses do not impede motion. Foam mattresses are best for hedonistic, extended lovemaking.

THE GERMINATED SEED This position is similar to the commonly-known Missionary Position, but the woman’s legs are raised to the man’s chest. Traction is the key to this position. Anyone who has ever made love on satin sheets knows that the act can soon becomes like a human air hockey event, with the participants slipping and sliding over the bed in hopes of pleasurably crashing into one another. At some point, the couple needs to be able to dig in before getting busy. Foam mattresses are a mixed blessing for this type of position. Unlike spring mattresses, foam does not respond immediately. As the couple gets into a comfortable spot, the bed moves under them and takes shape. This may take seconds for the bed to come to equilibrium with the body.

Air mattresses can be adjusted to whatever firmness the couple requires. Each partner can have a sleep number but they can also have their good sex number.

THE MORNING STAR The Morning Star involves the man seated on the edge of the bed while the woman sits on him, facing away. For this one, the bed as a whole comes into play. This sexual form has a lot of movement, so the bounce of the mattress and the strength of the frame come into play. During the Morning Star, the couple can be as energetic as they like. This can put a strain on the mattress and the bed frame. Beds for this type of lovemaking follow the adage, “you get what you pay for.” Cheap or old spring mattresses can lose their bounce, leaving the man sitting on the compressed spring or on the box form underneath.

A sturdy wood bed frame and a high quality spring mattress will save the children from hearing their parents from another room. Foam mattresses and water beds, by their very nature, dampen bounce. They are designed to take the energy of the user and distribute it throughout the whole mattress. For people who are trying to have energetic sex, this is not a good thing. Some waterbeds have wave motion which means that the energy can be redirected into the couple if they can get into the rhythm of the wave.

THE TURNING POSITION To be used with discretion, this Kama Sutra method is not for the faint of heart. If there was an advanced section for sexual acrobatics, then the Turning Position would be found there. With the woman on the bottom, the man spins while still maintaining intercourse. Clearly, the Turning Position requires practice and experimentation. The best bed for any of these acrobatic forms is one with a firm mattress and a solid, low frame. A very firm mattress, whether foam or innerspring, allows the couple the solid footing to be test out new movements. With this kind of love making, the frame needs to be sturdy enough to withstand the weight of the moving bodies. A low mattress without any posts reduces the risk of injury from vigorous movement.