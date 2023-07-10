Julián Figueroa’s son gives his first interview.

José Julián speaks after his father’s tragic death earlier this year.

He reveals whether or not he will follow in Julián Figueroa’s footsteps.

On April 9 Julián Figueroa died tragically. He was the son of Joan Sebastian and actress Maribel Guardia. The young singer and actor was discovered unresponsive in his home by his wife Imelda Tuñón.

Nearly three months have passed since this heartbreaking incident and now it has been revealed that his son José Julián has made his first public appearance since his father’s death.

Julián Figueroa’s death is still shocking

The passing of Julián Figueroa was deeply mourned in the entertainment industry, as he had touched the hearts of both celebrities and those outside of show business. His mother, Maribel Guardia, has been particularly vocal in remembering her beloved son.

Recently, all attention has turned to José Julián, who made a significant public appearance following the tragic loss of his father. Many were captivated by his words.