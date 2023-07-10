Julián Figueroa’s son speaks publicly for the first time since his father’s death
José Julián speaks after his father's tragic death earlier this year. He reveals whether or not he will follow in Julián Figueroa's footsteps.
- Julián Figueroa’s son gives his first interview.
- José Julián speaks after his father’s tragic death earlier this year.
- He reveals whether or not he will follow in Julián Figueroa’s footsteps.
On April 9 Julián Figueroa died tragically. He was the son of Joan Sebastian and actress Maribel Guardia. The young singer and actor was discovered unresponsive in his home by his wife Imelda Tuñón.
Nearly three months have passed since this heartbreaking incident and now it has been revealed that his son José Julián has made his first public appearance since his father’s death.
Julián Figueroa’s death is still shocking
The passing of Julián Figueroa was deeply mourned in the entertainment industry, as he had touched the hearts of both celebrities and those outside of show business. His mother, Maribel Guardia, has been particularly vocal in remembering her beloved son.
Recently, all attention has turned to José Julián, who made a significant public appearance following the tragic loss of his father. Many were captivated by his words.
Julian Figueroa’s son speaks for the first time since his father’s death
The untimely passing of Julián Figueroa at the age of 27 had a profound impact on his family. The singer married Imelda Tuñón at a young age and they had a son named José Julián, who coincidentally shares his birthday with his late father.
Imelda Tuñón has expressed her commitment to supporting José Julián through this difficult time. “I left the possibility open so that he could ask me everything he wanted about his father; all his questions about him,” explained Imelda Tuñón.
José Julián reveals how he’s doing almost 3 months after his father’s passing
Nearly three months after the tragic passing of Julián Figueroa, his son José Julián made a public appearance and spoke for the first time since his father’s death. He and his mother, Imelda Tuñón, attended the red carpet premiere of a Disney ice show.
The video of their appearance was shared on the Eden Dorantes YouTube channel, where the media asked about how the young boy was coping with the profound loss. José Julián simply responded, “I’m fine.”
He will inherit his father’s estate
During the interview, José Julián was asked if he aspired to become a singer like his late father. Without hesitation, he replied with a firm, “No.” However, he did share his passions and interests, mentioning his achievements in swimming where he has won four medals.
The media’s interaction with the young boy was brief but shed light on his perspective. José Julián stands to inherit his father’s assets, including a portion of the estate left by the renowned musician Joan Sebastian. The legal matters regarding the inheritance are currently being handled by legal professionals, given the absence of a will.