Juan Ricardo Hernández’s widow caught outside the court where Pablo Lyle was found guilty
Juan Ricardo Hernández's widow was caught outside court. Mrs. Mercedes was shocked by Pablo Lyle's verdict.
- Juan Ricardo Hernández’s widow was caught outside court.
- Mrs. Mercedes was shocked by Pablo Lyle’s verdict.
- The victim’s widow preferred not to speak to the cameras.
The family of Juan Ricardo Hernández, the 63-year-old man who died after being physically assaulted by Mexican actor Pablo Lyle, was extremely affected during the trial and the victim’s widow was recently caught on camera.
Everything goes back to March 23, 2019. At that time the actor was in a vehicle with his brother-in-law Lucas Delfino on their way to the Miami airport. The actor’s wife and children were also inside the vehicle. According to the authorities and to what was captured by the security cameras at a gas station, the attack occurred during an argument.
Pablo Lyle’s trial is over
Yesterday was the last day of Mexican actor Pablo Lyle’s trial, where the jury found him guilty of involuntary manslaughter after physically assaulting a 63-year-old man. The man was hospitalized and died a few days later.
Now it has been revealed that the victim’s wife made her position known before Pablo Lyle’s verdict was handed down on Tuesday, October 4. The Mexican actor was found guilty for the death of Juan Ricardo Hernandez. Filed Under: Pablo Lyle verdict
Juan Ricardo Hernández’s fiancée was caught outside the court
The remarks by the victim’s wife was released on El Gordo y la Flaca’s Instagram account, when reporter Tanya Charry managed to capture her outside the court where the Mexican actor received the verdict.
Mrs. Mercedes faced the cameras of various media, including the Univisión entertainment program. The beloved journalist asked her what she thought of the trial, “No words…. The justice of the Lord,” said Juan Ricardo’s widow. Filed Under: Pablo Lyle verdict
Mrs. Mercedes preferred say much to the cameras
After being questioned by the different media outside the courthouse, Mrs. Mercedes was shocked, but avoided giving more details to the numerous journalists crowded outside the courthouse.
In the recording that was shared by El Gordo y La Flaca, Juan Ricardo Hernández’s widow responded very curtly at first. However, after the questions about Pablo Lyle’s trial continued, she refused to speak any more. Filed Under: Pablo Lyle verdict
Pablo Lyle’s echoes on social media
Before the video that El Gordo y La Flaca shared, several internet users, including the journalist Nelssie Carrillo, said that she was upset about not receiving money, “She wanted compensation, that is, she’s not happy that justice was done.” “She’s only looking for her economic benefit.” “The lady is now going after the bills.” “That woman wants money, that is what she’s waiting for.”
“Poor lady, I understand her pain and God did justice for her boyfriend. In the same way, both families were affected,” said Nelssie Carrillo. “Let her not forget that her ‘husband’ was 90% to blame for going to face another person he didn’t know.” “It was not his fault, he didn’t do it on purpose.” “I feel sorry for both families.” “ They forget that the one who started all this was the man who unfortunately passed away,” can be read. TO SEE THE VIDEO CLICK HERE Filed Under: Pablo Lyle verdict