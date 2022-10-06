Juan Ricardo Hernández’s widow was caught outside court.

Mrs. Mercedes was shocked by Pablo Lyle’s verdict.

The victim’s widow preferred not to speak to the cameras.

The family of Juan Ricardo Hernández, the 63-year-old man who died after being physically assaulted by Mexican actor Pablo Lyle, was extremely affected during the trial and the victim’s widow was recently caught on camera.

Everything goes back to March 23, 2019. At that time the actor was in a vehicle with his brother-in-law Lucas Delfino on their way to the Miami airport. The actor’s wife and children were also inside the vehicle. According to the authorities and to what was captured by the security cameras at a gas station, the attack occurred during an argument.

Pablo Lyle’s trial is over

Yesterday was the last day of Mexican actor Pablo Lyle’s trial, where the jury found him guilty of involuntary manslaughter after physically assaulting a 63-year-old man. The man was hospitalized and died a few days later.

Now it has been revealed that the victim’s wife made her position known before Pablo Lyle’s verdict was handed down on Tuesday, October 4. The Mexican actor was found guilty for the death of Juan Ricardo Hernandez. Filed Under: Pablo Lyle verdict