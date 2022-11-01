Journalist Sadaf Naeem dies after being run over while broadcasting

Tragic accident!

Journalist Sadaf Naeem was killed in the middle of a broadcast.

The journalist was covering a protest in Pakistan.

A horrible tragedy! While covering a protest in Pakistan, journalist Sadaf Naeem was killed. According to her employer, Channel 5, the young reporter fell from one of the cars of the entourage of the former prime minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, which ended up running her over.

According to Proceso magazine, the ‘long march’ of protest led by Khan along with his supporters was being held that day. They were headed to Islamabad. For this reason, the former prime minister immediately suspended all scheduled events in the city of Sadokhe. It was the third day of protests. Rest in peace.

Mourning the death of journalist Sadaf Naeem

“(I am) Shocked and deeply saddened by the terrible accident which led to the death of Channel 5 reporter Sadaf Naeem during our march today. I have no words to express my pain. My prayers and condolences go out to the family at this tragic time. We have canceled our march today,” Imran Khan said through his official Twitter account.

For its part, the Pakistani government had asked the PTI (the political party of former Prime Minister Tehrik and Insaf) to take charge of protecting Imran Khan’s supporters in the march he organized against the authorities. (Filed as: Journalist dies Sadaf Naeem run over)