Journalist Sadaf Naeem dies after being run over while broadcasting
While covering a protest in Pakistan, journalist Sadaf Naeem was killed. According to the television channel for which she worked, Channel 5.
- Tragic accident!
- Journalist Sadaf Naeem was killed in the middle of a broadcast.
- The journalist was covering a protest in Pakistan.
A horrible tragedy! While covering a protest in Pakistan, journalist Sadaf Naeem was killed. According to her employer, Channel 5, the young reporter fell from one of the cars of the entourage of the former prime minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, which ended up running her over.
According to Proceso magazine, the ‘long march’ of protest led by Khan along with his supporters was being held that day. They were headed to Islamabad. For this reason, the former prime minister immediately suspended all scheduled events in the city of Sadokhe. It was the third day of protests. Rest in peace.
Mourning the death of journalist Sadaf Naeem
“(I am) Shocked and deeply saddened by the terrible accident which led to the death of Channel 5 reporter Sadaf Naeem during our march today. I have no words to express my pain. My prayers and condolences go out to the family at this tragic time. We have canceled our march today,” Imran Khan said through his official Twitter account.
For its part, the Pakistani government had asked the PTI (the political party of former Prime Minister Tehrik and Insaf) to take charge of protecting Imran Khan’s supporters in the march he organized against the authorities. (Filed as: Journalist dies Sadaf Naeem run over)
Was journalist Sadaf Naeem assassinated?
Maryyium Aurangzeb, the Minister of Information, questioned whether the transport truck used by Imran Khan ran over the reporter: “I know her personally. She was a hard-working journalist and she was killed while she was trying to interview Imran Khan, which is shocking.”
Maryam Nawaz, vice president of the Pakistan Muslim League, condemned this incident and prayed for the journalist and her loved ones through a message on social media: “I am deeply saddened to hear about the loss of a precious life of TV reporter Sadaf Naeem in the line of duty. My prayers for the grieving family.” The President of Pakistan, Arif Alvi, also lamented this terrible accident.
The government will financially support the reporter’s family
According to Ary News, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced that they will support the family of journalist Sadaf Naeem with 5 million rupees (approximately $60,000). The prime minister prayed that the reporter’s soul rests in eternal peace and the grieving family can bear this loss with strength. He said that Sadaf Naeem was an active reporter and was committed to her work.
Naeem’s father said that his daughter was determined and that she had joined journalism of her own free will. At the time of the interview, he could not contain his tears over this tragic event. (Filed as: Journalist Sadaf Naeem dies)
Saying goodbye to journalist Sadaf Naeem
A short video was shared on social media where you can see the funeral of journalist Sadaf Naeem, who was run over while covering a protest in Pakistan: “The funeral of the journalist martyr Sadaf Naeem in this moment gives clues about the state of her corpse.”
The reporter used to frequently share posts on Instagram, where she had about 120,000 followers, who did not miss the opportunity to say goodbye to her. As well as photos and videos of her professional life, the journalist shared photos of her daily life. (TO SEE THE VIDEO CLICK HERE)