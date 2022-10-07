Tragic news.

Argentine host and journalist César Mascetti has died at the age of 80.

For years, he was the iconic face of Telenoche. Yesterday, it was reported that Argentine host and journalist César Mascetti had died at the age of 80. For years, he was the iconic face of the El Trece newscast, Telenoche, along with his wife Monica Cahen D’Anvers, according to Infobae. The sad news was announced in a statement issued by the Municipality of San Pedro: “The Municipality of San Pedro shares with great sadness the death of the journalist César Mascetti. His enormous career in the media, his history linked to the Sampedrina press through his father’s newspaper, El Independiente, and his link to production in the area through La Campiña are just some of the many reasons why his figure is part of the history of the sampedrinos.” Rest in peace Cesar Mascetti In this same statement, condolences were sent to Mónica Cahen D’Anvers, wife of César Mascetti (who had suffered from liver cancer for a long time), as well as to the relatives and close friends of the Argentine host and journalist. He was born on December 9, 1941 in San Pedro and studied at the National University of La Plata. After passing through the newspapers El Independiente, Clarín and La Razón, he began his television career on Channel 13. He is remembered for having interviewed personalities such as Salvador Allende, Arturo Umberto Illia, Juan Domingo Perón, Raúl Alfonsín and Carlos Menem, as well as the beatle George Harrison, Atahualpa Yupanqui and Jorge Luis Borges. Rest in peace.

César Mascetti and Mónica Cahen D’Anvers were known as ‘the face of the news’ According to Infobae, for 13 years, César Mascetti and Mónica Cahen D’Anvers were known as “the face of the news”. Their last broadcast together took place on December 19, 2003: “We are determined to build a better country. We understand that independent journalism must inform and transform,” he said that night before saying goodbye. Months later, he and his wife shared credits again, but now on the radio, with the program Mónica y César. It only lasted a year on the air. After this experience, they decided to retire from the world of journalism. Although they had been together for more than 20 years, they were married on June 6, 2003. (Filed as: Argentine driver and journalist César Mascetti dies at 80 years of age)

They say the last goodbye A month ago it was announced that the Argentine host and journalist had been diagnosed with irreversible liver cancer. César Mascetti decided to spend the last days of his life in the company of his family, contemplating the Paraná River. Also, it had been decided that his remains would not be veiled and that he would rest forever in the Municipal Cemetery of San Pedro, where he was given his last goodbye. Sandra Mihanovich, daughter of Mónica Cahen D’Anvers, read a letter that César had written days before his death: “I am dying in San Pedro, surrounded by peach trees in bloom and orange trees that wait their turn to drop their petals and flood us all with perfume. I am in the middle of the field, walking with my dogs, who have been perceiving for days what is going to happen.” (Filed as: Argentine driver and journalist César Mascetti dies at 80 years of age)

“I am dying in peace”: César Mascetti In this same letter, César Mascetti expressed that he was dying in San Pedro at the age of 80, where he always wanted to die, next to the woman he loved and embraced by his family: “What more can I ask for? I am dying in peace, with the satisfaction of having fulfilled my duty. César, September 12, 2022.″ Several pigeons were then released in his honor. “I read the letter many times yesterday to try not to cry today, but it is worth crying. He left with the satisfaction of having fulfilled his duty, he was a good San Pedro resident, a good Argentine and I wish we had many Argentines like that,” said Sandra, who also performed the song Por tu ausencia in honor of the Argentine host and journalist. (Filed as: Driver dies and Argentine journalist César Mascetti at 80 years of age)