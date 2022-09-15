José Rosas Susana shot Elena Hernández to death.

He then tried to escape to Mexico.

The young woman had only been in the US for eight months. José Rosas tried to escape to Mexico after murdering Susana Elena Hernández and injuring another person. The San Jose Police Department (SJPD), in California, reported the arrest of Jose Rosas when he was about to cross the border to Mexico. The SJPD Homicide Division revealed that Jose Rosas was captured by a police officer based on an arrest warrant for homicide. California Highway Patrol (CHP) stopped him when he was about to cross the border into Mexico through San Ysidro. Rosas was Hernández’s boyfriend and she had broken up with him. José Rosas killed his ex-girlfriend and wanted to escape to Mexico The crime report, consulted by MundoNow, details that on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at 10:31 at night, the SJPD emergency number received a call alerting them to a shooting in which two people had been badly injured. The crime was a case of domestic violence. Troopers were dispatched to 1100 East Williams Street, east of the San Jose, California, metropolitan area, to investigate the report. When officers arrived, they found 27-year-old Susana Elena Hernandez already dead. The name of José Rosas had not yet come up in the investigation.

Susana Elena Hernández was shot dead When SJPD officers checked the badly injured man at the scene, they discovered that he was still alive. Paramedics from San Jose Fire Department (SJFD) took the man to a hospital, where the doctors saved his life. After the death of Susana Elena Hernández was confirmed, the detectives of the Homicide Division of the SJPD took over the investigation of the crime. The injured man was able to provide officers with details of the attack and identified 36-year-old Jose Rosas as the killer.

Dozens of officers were looking for the murderer However, the SJPD discovered that José Rosas had already fled the city and was allegedly traveling in his Nissan heading south. In just a few hours, all the police departments in California had the arrest warrant against José Rosas on their patrol cars. On Friday, September 2, 2022, at 7:36 a.m., a CHP officer in San Ysidro spotted a car speeding down a southbound highway. The officer stopped the vehicle a hundred yards from the Mexican border and discovered that the driver was Jose Rosas, wanted for a homicide, and arrested him.

“Her mom is waiting for her in Mexico in a lot of pain” Marcelina De Paz, a friend of the murdered woman, started a GoFundMe: Rest in Peace Susana Hernandez. She’s asking for help paying for Hernández’s body to be returned to Mexico, where her family is waiting for her. The young mother of two immigrated to the United States just eight months ago. “We ask for your help to raise funds for the funeral and to repatriate Susy’s body that has already departed from this world… with all our heart we ask for your help, her mom is waiting for her in Mexico in great pain… she was a victim of domestic violence, before she asked for protection and help,” reveals Marcelina De Paz.

Gun deaths on the rise in the United States The shooting murder of Susana Elena Hernández by José Rosas is yet another incident involving firearms. The National Archive on Gun Violence reported that so far in 2022, 30,630 people have already died in shooting incidents. As of Thursday, September 9, 2022, of those people shot to death in the United States, a total of 14,064 were killed and 16,566 committed suicide. The country already has 470 mass shootings, where at least four people died in the same event.