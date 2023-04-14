There’s evidence that José Manuel Figueroa despised his brother Julián

Evidence showing that José Manuel despised Julián comes to light.

He called him “step-brother”.

Julián Figueroa died on Sunday, April 9.

The sudden death of Julián Figueroa shocked the entertainment world in Mexico. After his funeral and the farewells, evidence has come to light revealing that José Manuel Figueroa despised his brother.

It’s no secret the two didn’t get along. For a long time it was speculated that José Manuel and Julián Figueroa were estranged due to fighting over the inheritance that Joan Sebastian left before he died.

Evidence that José Manuel Figueroa despised his brother Julián

As previously stated, it was not a secret that José Manuel and Julián Figueroa were estranged due to various problems stemming from Joan Sebastian’s estate. He did not leave a will, making the distribution of the inheritance more difficult.

For a long time they seemed indifferent to each other. However, a compilation of various interviews where José Manuel Figueroa shows his hatred for his brother went viral on TikTok.