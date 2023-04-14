There’s evidence that José Manuel Figueroa despised his brother Julián
Evidence showing that José Manuel despised Julián comes to light. He called him "step-brother". Julián Figueroa died on Sunday, April 9.
The sudden death of Julián Figueroa shocked the entertainment world in Mexico. After his funeral and the farewells, evidence has come to light revealing that José Manuel Figueroa despised his brother.
It’s no secret the two didn’t get along. For a long time it was speculated that José Manuel and Julián Figueroa were estranged due to fighting over the inheritance that Joan Sebastian left before he died.
As previously stated, it was not a secret that José Manuel and Julián Figueroa were estranged due to various problems stemming from Joan Sebastian’s estate. He did not leave a will, making the distribution of the inheritance more difficult.
For a long time they seemed indifferent to each other. However, a compilation of various interviews where José Manuel Figueroa shows his hatred for his brother went viral on TikTok.
José Manuel Figueroa called Julián “step-brother”
In the TikTok video of an interview he gave, José Manuel Figueroa said that the correct term to describe his relationship with Julián was simply “step-brothers”.
“The truth is that yes, we are step-brothers, legally that’s the correct term, it’s the perfect term,” said José Manuel, indirectly making it clear that he did not consider Julián a full brother.
José Manuel asked to change the subject when they asked him to talk about Julián
In another interview, José Manuel was asked about a hug he gave Julián Figueroa when they saw each other, as the interviewer said it seemed they had a good relationship. José Manuel indicated that he did not want to talk about Julián and asked to change the subject.
On another occasion Julián Figueroa said that it was impossible to approach José Manuel. He said: “I have tried to approach him many times, once I tagged my brothers in a post, including José Manuel, and then I see an article where he calls us ‘step-brothers,’” Julián said.
José Manuel tries to remedy his mistakes
The before and after of the brotherly relationship was reflected after Julián Figueroa’s tragic death. In interviews after his death, José Manuel Figueroa tried to remedy his mistakes and finally called him “brother”. However, Julián wasn’t alive to hear it.
After Julián’s death, José Manuel said the following: “Thank you very much for all the expressions of affection for my brother, Julián… I thanked her (Maribel) for having given me such a beautiful brother, so full of light.”