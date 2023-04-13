There was a confrontation at Julián Figueroa’s funeral.

Olivia Collins’ had an altercation with a TV Azteca reporter.

Find out all the details. Olivia Collins’s daughter confronts a reporter. April 10, 2023, was a very painful day for Maribel Guardia and her fans. Her son Julián Figueroa suddenly passed away at 27. Actor and singer Julian Figueroa was declared dead on April 10 at dawn after he was found unresponsive in his home. Yesterday the artist’s funeral was held and it was attended by close friends of Maribel Guardia, including actress Olivia Collins. Olivia Collins’ daughter confronts reporter Olivia Collins is a very talented actress who is also very close to Maribel Guardia. Yesterday the actress was with her daughter when they tried to enter the subdivision where the Costa Rican actress lives, to attend Julián Figueroa’s funeral. However, they were swarmed by reporters asking for a comment and the Mexican actress’ daughter blew up and pushed her way through the crowd.

Reporters were blocking Olivia Collins and her daughter According to SDP News, Olivia Collins didn’t want to speak to the media, who blocked her path, and her daughter reacted by pushing the reporters. Later, the situation became more tense when TV Azteca reporter, Mónica Castañeda, reacted to the young woman’s behavior. Castañeda yelled at Collins’s daughter not to behave that way with the reporters. She yelled back and they got into a confrontation.

Olivia Collins’s daughter was rude to Mónica Castañeda Olivia Collins immediately came to her daughter’s defense and warned Mónica Castañeda to stay away from her daughter. “Hey, hey, she’s my daughter. She’s my daughter. Don’t mess with my daughter!” she said. Subsequently, both continued on. However, before Olivia Collins’ daughter entered the subdivision with her mother, the young woman, who was extremely upset with the reporters, turned and gave Mónica Castañeda the finger.

People defend Mónica Castañeda Ana María Alvarado, who worked with Maxine Woodside, defended Mónica Castañeda, who was treated badly by Olivia Collins and her daughter, saying the following: “Mónica was just asking, she didn’t touch them, she didn’t push them, she just wanted to know an impression, an opinion.” “I understand that some people are bothered by reporters, but if a reporter goes, they try to do their job and Monica, who I know in particular, is a most professional woman, devoted to her job, she knows how to do it and she knows how to do it very well. She’s very polite, so I think that just because she asked, the daughter got desperate and slapped her hands, pushed her,” she revealed on her YouTube show.