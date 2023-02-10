One of Ismael ‘El Mayo’ Zambada’s capos is arrested.

José Guadalupe Tapia, or “Lupe” is wanted by the DEA.

He is accused of several crimes.

José Guadalupe Tapia, or “Lupe”, is arrested. He is an alleged capo for Ismael ‘El Mayo’ Zambada. He was nabbed at dawn on Thursday, in yet another blow to the Sinaloa Cartel so far this year, after the arrest of Ovidio Guzmán in January, according to Lopez Doriga and DNA40.

Local media reported that during the early hours of Thursday morning federal authorities performed an operation in a rural area of ​​the city of Culiacán.

A CAPO FALLS

The truth is that this is going to be a tough blow for the criminal organization which, little-by-little, has seen its leaders fall and the authorities gain ground in this fight, at least in coordinated operations, since homicides linked to organized crime continue non-stop in Mexico.

Images of the detainee’s face began to circulate on social media, as well as a brief synopsis of how dangerous he is and the accusations against him, since he was also wanted by the DEA in the US.