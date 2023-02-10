One of Ismael ‘El Mayo’ Zambada’s capos, José Guadalupe Tapia, is arrested
One of Ismael 'El Mayo' Zambada's capos is arrested. José Guadalupe Tapia, or "Lupe" was wanted by the DEA. He is accused of several crimes.
José Guadalupe Tapia, or “Lupe”, is arrested. He is an alleged capo for Ismael ‘El Mayo’ Zambada. He was nabbed at dawn on Thursday, in yet another blow to the Sinaloa Cartel so far this year, after the arrest of Ovidio Guzmán in January, according to Lopez Doriga and DNA40.
Local media reported that during the early hours of Thursday morning federal authorities performed an operation in a rural area of the city of Culiacán.
A CAPO FALLS
The truth is that this is going to be a tough blow for the criminal organization which, little-by-little, has seen its leaders fall and the authorities gain ground in this fight, at least in coordinated operations, since homicides linked to organized crime continue non-stop in Mexico.
Images of the detainee’s face began to circulate on social media, as well as a brief synopsis of how dangerous he is and the accusations against him, since he was also wanted by the DEA in the US.
WHY IS THE DEA AFTER JOSÉ GUADALUPE TAPIA?
The DEA in the United States report that he owns several businesses including a bus company and trucks that traverse the country which is why he did not go unnoticed.
Tapia was appointed as transportation coordinator for the Sinaloa Cartel and was mainly in charge of moving large amounts of methamphetamine from Mexico to the United States, of course with the support of his business in that country.
WHAT DOES THE DEA SAY?
The DEA says of Tapia: “Tapia-Quintero, a trusted ally of the Sinaloa Cartel, controlled key drug distribution routes from Sinaloa, Mexico, to destination points along the Southwest border.”
It should be remembered that Tapia was indicted by a US federal grand jury in February 2013 for charges such as conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine with intent to import, and conspiracy to cover up money laundering.
HE IS ALREADY IN MEXICO CITY
The authorities confirmed that he was already being transferred, but around 11 in the morning he was already in Mexico City waiting for the legal process to play out.
This arrest is added to that of El Ratón at the beginning of January, which left a trail of death and destruction, an incident that has been marked in the memory of the residents of Culiacán, Sinaloa, who have not been able to live without the presence of federal forces and the organized crime.