Jenni Rivera’s double keeps the Diva de la Banda alive

Jenni Rivera’s double keeps the singer alive.

For over 12 years, Jennely has been named the Diva de la Banda Doble.

Now the impersonator is touring as an opening act.

Jenni Rivera is still alive, at least in the hearts of thousands of fans who cannot get used to the idea that she died in a plane crash ten years ago. Jennely, the Diva de la Banda’s double has managed to keep the image of the singer alive through her impersonation as an opening act for great artists.

Various media such as Diario Pronto, reported tha,t even before the regional Mexican music star died, she had already given her approval for Jennely to perform at various events as her double. Since then she has been impersonating the most famous of the Riveras for more than 12 years.

PEOPLE STILL CRY FOR JENNI

Jenni Rivera died in 2012 in a plane crash in the state of Nuevo León. She had finished a concert and was heading to the Toluca airport, as she was due for a taping of La Voz, where she was a judge.

This tragic news caused great commotion among the Mexican public who were very fond of the singer. She earned the love of the people for how she interpreted her songs and was considered one of the most influential women at the time, with millions of fans.