Johnny López celebrates his 22nd birthday with a surprising statement.

Jenni Rivera’s son reveals that La Diva did not want him.

The Mexican singer found out she was pregnant as her career was taking off. On February 11 Johnny López, the youngest son of Jenni Rivera, celebrated his birthday. On social media he remembered how La Diva de la Banda decided to bring him into the world amid harsh advice at the start of her career. Jenni Rivera found out she was pregnant when her first hit was playing on the radio. According to Johnny López, Jenni thought that it was not the best time to bring a child into the world and even the people around her advised her to end her pregnancy.

Jenni Rivera found out she was pregnant with Johnny just as her career was taking off Jenni Rivera’s son moved social media on Saturday, February 11, by revealing that he was unplanned and his mother considered ending her pregnancy because her career was just taking off. Johnny López shared a series of emotional photos on Instagram for his birthday with the following description: “A little over 22 years ago, after years of fighting to become an artist successful record company, my mom had her first hit on the radio with Las Malandrinas.”

Johnny López says that Jenni Rivera did not want to have him “Finally, after so many years of hard work, it looked like ‘Jenni Rivera’ was going to be someone. It was then that God decided to drop my Aquarius self into my mom’s womb. All the voices around Mom were telling her that it was not time to have another child, now that it looked like she had a real future in music. At that point she considered aborting me..” Johnny Lopez said. But that wasn’t all the now 22-year-old shared. “When mom went to the clinic, for some strange reason the doctor couldn’t find me. Mom thought it was the craziest thing. Later, when I was ten years old, she told me that she believed that she had hidden me because she did not want me to die. That’s when she decided to keep me.”

Jenni Rivera’s son’s emotional message got reactions from internet users “The day after I was born, Querida Socia started playing on the radio and within weeks, Mom had her second radio hit. When I was eleven years old, she was the highest earning artist in her genre. Just a reminder that if you want to make God laugh, tell him about your plans,” he concluded. As expected, people immediately commented: “She made the right decision because you are amazing.” “I would be so proud of everything you have achieved and will achieve.” “Wishing you blessings today and always.” “She was a great mother.” “You are a miraculous child.”