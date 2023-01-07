Vaccination and personal responsibility: The impact of vaccination on public health
Vaccination as a personal responsibility is an issue that has an impact on all of humanity. According to the World Health Organization, vaccination against infectious diseases that currently don’t represent a danger to humanity has a lot to do with human ethics. However, governments of different countries have made some vaccines mandatory.
Perhaps this is why, according to an estimate by the New York Times, the COVID vaccination rate is at 71.3%, which, for the scientific community, represents a great advance towards controlling the disease. It also highlights the importance of vaccination as a matter of social responsibility. Learn everything about it!
Vaccination as a personal responsibility: What are the benefits?
Currently, humanity has vaccines to keep a number of infectious diseases at bay that, before immunizations, were considered a risk to public health. These include chickenpox, mumps, smallpox, measles and polio. Before vaccination, there were more than 10,000 cases of chickenpox a year and more than 6,000 deaths from measles. Over time, these vaccines became mandatory and thanks, to people’s sense of social responsibility, these diseases are no longer a major health threat.
By controlling the spread of infectious diseases we keep ourselves and the community safer. Another aspect of vaccination that is beneficial is preventing large hospital bills and keeping them from becoming overloaded, which puts everyone’s health at risk.
When are vaccinations required?
The concept of vaccination as personal responsibility has generally been well received by the world’s population and, according to statistics, more than 70% of people around the world have gotten the COVID vaccine. Recently, there has been some debate about the importance of vaccinations, but authorities have done a great job of explaining why they are important and, in some cases, mandatory.
For example, to enter some countries, it is essential (or highly recommended) to have proof of vaccination for COVID-19, yellow fever, dengue and rubella. In cases where it is not mandatory, it becomes social responsibility to get these vaccines at least three weeks before entering other countries.
Why are some people afraid of vaccines?
Vaccination as a personal responsibility does not imply that all people will be vaccinated. In the United States, according Bloomberg, 613 million of the COVID have been given, more than 30% of the total population is still resistant to getting the shot.
This may be due to beliefs that aren’t scientific, misconceptions or misinformation that has been shared between different communities. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that vaccines represent an effective and safe method for personal and community health. If you have doubts regarding vaccination or its effects, consider speaking with your doctor to resolve all your concerns and learn about the best vaccination plan for you and your family.