About 71.3% of the world population has gotten the COVID vaccine.

Vaccination as a personal responsibility is an issue that has an impact on all of humanity. According to the World Health Organization, vaccination against infectious diseases that currently don’t represent a danger to humanity has a lot to do with human ethics. However, governments of different countries have made some vaccines mandatory.

Perhaps this is why, according to an estimate by the New York Times, the COVID vaccination rate is at 71.3%, which, for the scientific community, represents a great advance towards controlling the disease. It also highlights the importance of vaccination as a matter of social responsibility. Learn everything about it!

Vaccination as a personal responsibility: What are the benefits?

Currently, humanity has vaccines to keep a number of infectious diseases at bay that, before immunizations, were considered a risk to public health. These include chickenpox, mumps, smallpox, measles and polio. Before vaccination, there were more than 10,000 cases of chickenpox a year and more than 6,000 deaths from measles. Over time, these vaccines became mandatory and thanks, to people’s sense of social responsibility, these diseases are no longer a major health threat.

By controlling the spread of infectious diseases we keep ourselves and the community safer. Another aspect of vaccination that is beneficial is preventing large hospital bills and keeping them from becoming overloaded, which puts everyone’s health at risk.