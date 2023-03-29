Hundreds of Walmart workers are laid off in e-commerce centers

Hundreds of Walmart workers are being laid off.

They the worked in five e-commerce fulfillment centers.

Workers are being encouraged to find jobs at other Walmart locations.

Walmart to lay off hundreds of workers

According to Reuters, hundreds of workers in e-commerce fulfillment centers are being laid off in five states. At least 200 workers were laid off in Pedricktown, New Jersey, others were let go from locations in Fort Worth, Texas; Chino, California; Davenport, Florida, and Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

The company is looking to reduce or eliminate night and weekend shifts, so the downsizing was necessary. The e-commerce employees who were laid off will be able to relocate to another store within the next 90 days, a reflection of the difficult financial situation Walmart is going through lately.