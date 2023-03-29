Hundreds of Walmart workers are laid off in e-commerce centers
Hundreds of Walmart workers are being laid off. They the worked in five e-commerce fulfillment centers. They're encouraged to find jobs at other locations.
- Hundreds of Walmart workers are being laid off.
- They the worked in five e-commerce fulfillment centers.
- Workers are being encouraged to find jobs at other Walmart locations.
A few days ago it was announced that Walmart will be laying off hundreds of workers in e-commerce fulfillment centers across the country.
The affected employees work at five facilities in different states. The company is encouraging the workers to find jobs at other Walmart locations.
According to Reuters, hundreds of workers in e-commerce fulfillment centers are being laid off in five states. At least 200 workers were laid off in Pedricktown, New Jersey, others were let go from locations in Fort Worth, Texas; Chino, California; Davenport, Florida, and Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.
The company is looking to reduce or eliminate night and weekend shifts, so the downsizing was necessary. The e-commerce employees who were laid off will be able to relocate to another store within the next 90 days, a reflection of the difficult financial situation Walmart is going through lately.
Affected workers will be paid for 90 days
“We recently adjusted staffing levels to better prepare for future customer needs,” Walmart said in a statement, so the staff cuts were part of a company strategy.
The company spokesperson told the source that the affected workers will be paid for 90 days while they look for jobs at other locations, including those in Joliet, Illinois and Lancaster, which already have e-commerce distribution centers. .
Laid-off workers will be eligible for jobs at all 5,000 US stores
Likewise, the company spokesman pointed out that the laid off workers will be eligible for positions in all 5,000 stores around the United States. In addition, he declared that they should not be called “mass layoffs” because stores continue to operate as normal, reports Reuters.
Walmart did not decide to send a WARN notification to its other employees in other states, since the number of employees who will eventually be laid off and rehired is still not certain.