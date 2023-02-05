The average taxpayer takes 13 hours to prepare their tax return.

This process includes gathering documents and mailing in the forms.

Find out how to do your own taxes.

Of all tax returns sent in 2022, at least 66.8 million were filled out by individual taxpayers without the help of an accountant. This is thanks, in part, to current technological tools, which allow you to file electronically. So what do you need for this task? We’ll tell you!

4. How to file your own taxes: ​​Gather the necessary documents

The first step in filing your own taxes is to keep in mind the deadline for your forms to the Internal Revenue Service. In 2023, the deadline is April 18. Before starting the process, make sure you are not exempt from filing. This applies to people who earn below the minimum income or those who are declared as a dependent by someone else.

If you’ve filed taxes before, the IRS already has your information in their system. This includes data like your Social Security number, bank account and tax information from previous years.