How does not getting enough sleep affect your health?
According to the National Institutes of Health, between 7% and 19% of adults do not get enough sleep, which causes fatigue or tiredness the next day and increases the probability of accidents due to lack of sleep. Find out four effects that not getting enough sleep can have on your body.
4. Risk of accidents
Insomnia has been linked to vehicular and household accidents, a fact that poses a serious risk not only for those who suffer from it, but also for their relatives, coworkers, pedestrians, and other drivers.
The fatigue caused by lack of sleep affects your concentration, as well as your ability to respond to external stimuli. Sometimes insomnia causes a feeling of sleepiness during the day, which has the potential to lead to careless home accidents such as fires, accidental falls, as well as automobile accidents.
3. Cardiovascular risks of not getting enough sleep
Various scientific studies have shown that chronic insomnia is a factor that significantly increases the risk of cardiovascular disease. In fact, more than 70% of people with chronic heart failure claim to have poor quality sleep.
In general terms, chronic insomnia is related to increased blood pressure as a result of stress and anxiety caused by not getting enough sleep. For some people, lack of rest leads to poor eating habits and less physical activity, two of the most common causes of high blood pressure.
2. Skin diseases
If you suffer from chronic insomnia, you may have noticed differences in your skin, from faster aging, with the appearance of expression lines, to conditions such as acne, psoriasis, eczema and dermatitis.
Not getting enough sleep has a negative effect on the skin for one main reason: By not resting, the body weakens and does not work properly, keeping the the skin from entering its natural repair process every night.
1. Memory problems caused by not sleeping
A person who doesn’t sleep enough will notice changes in their body. Among the first warning signs will be an inability to concentrate that prevents you from doing daily activities and learning new skills at work or at school.
In the long run, chronic insomnia leads to learning difficulties, because your brain will not be able to easily process new information. To prevent insomnia from affecting your present and future quality of life, it is best to see a sleep specialist who will give you the necessary tools get a good night’s sleep and avoid the health problems associated with insomnia.