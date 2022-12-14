How does not getting enough sleep affect your health?

It is estimated that at least 70 million Americans don’t get enough sleep.

At least 10% suffer from chronic insomnia.

The consequences of sleep disorders can be physical and psychological.

According to the National Institutes of Health, between 7% and 19% of adults do not get enough sleep, which causes fatigue or tiredness the next day and increases the probability of accidents due to lack of sleep. Find out four effects that not getting enough sleep can have on your body.

4. Risk of accidents

Insomnia has been linked to vehicular and household accidents, a fact that poses a serious risk not only for those who suffer from it, but also for their relatives, coworkers, pedestrians, and other drivers.

The fatigue caused by lack of sleep affects your concentration, as well as your ability to respond to external stimuli. Sometimes insomnia causes a feeling of sleepiness during the day, which has the potential to lead to careless home accidents such as fires, accidental falls, as well as automobile accidents.