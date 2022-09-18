What are your favorite horror books to read on Halloween?

We recommend 10 mystery, fantasy and suspense stories that cannot be missing from your library.

Celebrate Halloween by indulging in these horror bestsellers. What are the best horror books to read on Halloween? We’ll tell you! Halloween is almost here and there is nothing better than taking a break from your routine and getting into the spooky spirit with a good scary novel. We’ve got ten books that cannot be missing in the library of any horror lover. They will fill your Halloween a celebration with suspense. These are the ten perfect horror books for this holiday! 10. Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark What would Halloween be without macabre stories? Whether they are urban legends or famous people’s tales, encounters with aliens, seeing strange objects and contact with beings from another dimension always manage to captivate the audience. This title is part of a trilogy of horror stories collected by author Alvin Schwartz. One of the greatest attributes of this book is that it is contains striking illustrations.

9. The House on Foster Hill Jamie Jo Wright wrote this novel based on a character named Kaine Prescott. Kaine is in a difficult situation, because she knows that her husband was murdered but the police in charge of the investigations insist that it was an accident. In search of answers, she moves to an isolated house where Ivy Thorpe, a character with whom she shares practically the same history, once lived. A century later, the author narrates how the experiences of these two characters lead them to navigate through periods of mourning and trauma.

8. In the Night Wood If you like mystery and suspense stories, you cannot miss In The Night Wood, a horror book by Dale Bailey, who tells the story of Charles Hayden, a man who has suffered the loss of his daughter and who, in an attempt to overcome the pain, moves to an old house in England, along with his wife, Erin. This book will hook you from the first moment. The story of Charles and Erin Hayden soon becomes somewhat macabre, as they encounter events that lead them to question whether it was a good idea to move into this house.

7. The Shining is a classic horror book Stephen King is one of the best horror authors of all time and this one is a classic. Halloween, however, is one of the best times to read the story of Jack Torrance, a writer who moves to a Colorado hotel in search of inspiration. The main character’s son Danny, has psychic visions while Jack is slowly losing his mind in the isolated hotel and having grisly thoughts of his own.

6. The Haunting of Hill House This book was written by Shirley Jackson, and is very popular among lovers of horror stories. Netflix has even turned it into a series. For critics, this story, written in 1959, has already gone down in history as one of the best of its kind. The Haunting of Hill House is set in an unknown town, and the story unfolds around four main characters, who allude to the existence of supernatural beings, which they try to investigate in depth to learn more about other dimensions.

5. Interview With the Vampire is a perfect book for Halloween If you like horror and romance, don’t hesitate to read Interview With the Vampire, written by acclaimed author Anne Rice. This New York Times bestseller has been brought to the screen with great success, and to this day it stands as one of the most successful horror books of all time. This is one of the books that you cannot miss on Halloween, and although the film is available on some platforms, we recommend the experience of absorbing yourself in this mystery and suspense thriller.

4. Fledging Author Octavia Butler has won prestigious awards for Fledging, a perfect horror book to read on Halloween, especially if you’re a fan of stories of vampires and immortal beings trying to fit into everyday reality. In this book, the author takes a tour of the problems that most affect human beings and places vampires at the center of challenges related to racism, family dynamics and how the characters must protect themselves so they can live normal lives.

3. Rosemary’s Baby will terrify you Ira Levin wrote this horror novel in 1967, and it was so successful that a year later the acclaimed director Roman Polanski brought it to the big screen, starring Mia Farrow, who plays Rosemary, a woman who moves with her husband to a mysterious apartment in New York. There, Rosemary becomes pregnant, but little by little strange events begin to occur that one of her friends relates to satanic cults, witchcraft and even mysterious murders that mainly affect Rosemary and her baby.

2. House of Leaves The author of this horror novel is Mark Z. Danielewski, a specialist in the metafiction genre who spins stories that come together to create a single thread capable of capturing the reader’s attention immersing them in a world of fiction and mystery. The story unfolds around a family that just moved from Virginia to Los Angeles after Will Navidson, the main character and family man, noticed that his old house was growing in size! You don’t want to miss this mysterious novel!

1. In Cold Blood is a true horror Halloween is the perfect date to enjoy this chilling true story from Truman Capote, one of the most well-known and acclaimed American authors. Capote tells a story based on true events about the murder of a family in Kansas, which occurred on November 15, 1959. This novel is a story of terror, mystery and reality that follows the events that occurred in Holcomb Kansas, and how the authorities acted to find the culprits and find the necessary evidence to sentence the men responsible for the brutal murders.