Did you know that hemorrhoids affect one in 20 Americans?

Half of people over 50 years of age suffer from this condition.

Discover the best home remedies to get rid of hemorrhoids

Find out the best home remedies for hemorrhoids! This condition, which consists of inflammation of the veins in the anus and rectum, causes irritation, pain, itching and bleeding. In the most serious cases, it can affect the quality of life of sufferers.

In mild cases, it is possible to alleviate the symptoms associated with hemorrhoids with natural ingredients, such as ointments with essential oils and relaxing baths with epsom salts. Learn about the most common home remedies for hemorrhoids!

4. Baths with epsom salts

The inflammation of the veins in the anus and rectum causes discomfort such as pain, itching and bleeding when defecating. For this reason, many people are looking for a natural remedy for hemorrhoids that allows them to go about out their daily activities with the least amount of discomfort and Epsom salts can help.

With Epsom salt baths, you set up a tub over the toilet or fill the tub so that the entire infected area can benefit from the properties of these salts, especially after having a bowel movement, as this will help reduce pain significantly.