4 home remedies for hemorrhoids
Did you know that hemorrhoids affect one in 20 Americans? Discover the best home remedies for hemorrhoids.
- Did you know that hemorrhoids affect one in 20 Americans?
- Half of people over 50 years of age suffer from this condition.
- Discover the best home remedies to get rid of hemorrhoids
Find out the best home remedies for hemorrhoids! This condition, which consists of inflammation of the veins in the anus and rectum, causes irritation, pain, itching and bleeding. In the most serious cases, it can affect the quality of life of sufferers.
In mild cases, it is possible to alleviate the symptoms associated with hemorrhoids with natural ingredients, such as ointments with essential oils and relaxing baths with epsom salts. Learn about the most common home remedies for hemorrhoids!
4. Baths with epsom salts
The inflammation of the veins in the anus and rectum causes discomfort such as pain, itching and bleeding when defecating. For this reason, many people are looking for a natural remedy for hemorrhoids that allows them to go about out their daily activities with the least amount of discomfort and Epsom salts can help.
With Epsom salt baths, you set up a tub over the toilet or fill the tub so that the entire infected area can benefit from the properties of these salts, especially after having a bowel movement, as this will help reduce pain significantly.
3. Aloe Vera is a home remedy for hemorrhoids
Before using aloe vera (or any other natural ingredient) to treat hemorrhoids, it is best to do a test to verify you won’t have an allergic reaction. Later, it can be used in the affected area to reduce inflammation of the hemorrhoids.
Avoid using an aloe vera gel that contains other ingredients or additives, as this could cause further irritation of the anus. You can use this ingredient safely, because the National Center for Complementary and Integrated Health has verified that its use is safe in most cases.
2. Coconut oil
Two of the main advantages of organic coconut oil is that it contains anti-inflammatory and analgesic properties, a combination that helps people with internal or external hemorrhoids, reducing pain and discomfort during the day.
Perhaps one of the lesser known benefits of coconut oil is that it also has a laxative effect. Preventing constipation by consuming coconut oil will help prevent inflammation of hemorrhoids, and applying it externally will reduce the risk of bleeding.
1. Tea tree oil to soothe hemorrhoids
Another effective home remedy for hemorrhoids is tea tree oil. It has antiseptic properties that reduce pain, itching and discomfort, as well as preventing infections in the anus that can originate with this condition.
In all cases, the most important thing is to first consult a specialist, who will be able to guide you to choose the natural remedy that best suits you and avoid adverse reactions that pose greater risks to your health.