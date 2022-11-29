Hawaii’s Mauna Loa volcano erupts (PHOTOS)
Authorities alerted the public. Mauna Loa volcano erupts. It's the biggest volcano in the world.
The largest active volcano on earth generates an urgent warning for residents of the area. Authorities report that the Mauna Loa volcano in Hawaii is erupting. It’s the largest in the world.
According to The Sun, Mauna Loa, the world’s largest active volcano, erupted for the first time in 38 years. The flare-up comes after officials had reportedly been on “heightened alert” since September.
Shocking images from the US Geological Survey captured lava flows spewing from the northwestern edge of the Hawaiian volcano. Coming more than 38 years after the last eruption of the shield volcano, the volcano’s alert level has since been upgraded to “warning”.
Authorities have said the eruption is unlikely to threaten communities at this stage. However, it is prudent not to let your guard down regarding Mother Nature’s power.
“Lava flows could move rapidly downhill”
Authorities warned: “Based on past events, the early stages of a Mauna Loa eruption can be very dynamic and the location and advancement of lava flows can change rapidly. If the eruption remains in Moku’āweoweo, the lava flows will most likely be confined within the caldera walls.”
“However, if eruptive vents migrate out of their walls, lava flows could move rapidly downslope.” More than a dozen quakes were recorded in two hours, one measuring magnitude 4.2 on the Richter scale, according to the USGS.
The largest volcano in the world
The Diario de Sevilla reported that Mauna Loa is the largest volcano in terms of surface area and volume on Earth, since it covers half of the island of Hawaii. Experts report that the eruption is limited to the caldera and summit for now, with no indication that magma is moving towards rupture zones across the flanks.
The Associated Press noted that the Hawaiian volcano erupted and began to expel ash and volcanic materials in nearby areas, authorities said Monday. The eruption began Sunday night in the caldera at the summit of the volcano on the Big Island, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).
Authorities warn residents at risk from Manua Loa lava flows
The lava flows were contained in the summit area and did not threaten nearby towns, the agency said on Monday morning. The USGS warned residents at risk from Manua Loa’s lava flows to review their preparations in case of an eruption.
Scientists were on alert because of a recent increase in earthquakes at the summit of the volcano, which had not erupted since 1984. Mauna Loa, which stands 13,679 feet (4,169 meters) above sea level is the much larger neighbor of Kilauea, which destroyed 700 homes in 2018.