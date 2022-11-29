Hawaii’s Mauna Loa volcano erupts (PHOTOS)

Authorities alerted the public.

The largest active volcano on earth generates an urgent warning for residents of the area. Authorities report that the Mauna Loa volcano in Hawaii is erupting. It’s the largest in the world.

According to The Sun, Mauna Loa, the world’s largest active volcano, erupted for the first time in 38 years. The flare-up comes after officials had reportedly been on “heightened alert” since September.

Shocking images from the US Geological Survey captured lava flows spewing from the northwestern edge of the Hawaiian volcano. Coming more than 38 years after the last eruption of the shield volcano, the volcano’s alert level has since been upgraded to “warning”.

Authorities have said the eruption is unlikely to threaten communities at this stage. However, it is prudent not to let your guard down regarding Mother Nature’s power.