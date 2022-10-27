People find the body of a missing grandmother in the most unexpected place.

“Everyone was amazed.”

After she was reported missing, searchers located an old woman in the most unexpected place. A shocking video is circulating on social media. In the clip you can see a giant python that has given people something to talk about because of what it had eaten.

The incident occurred in Indonesia when local authorities captured a gigantic 22-foot long snake. It was what they found inside that was truly stunning. Noticing a lump in its stomach, they decided to open the reptile to find out what was inside.

Missing woman’s body found inside python

According to the New York Post, a woman had disappeared. Tragically, she was found inside the snake which had swallowed her. The grandmother was identified as 54-year-old Jahrah. She did not return after going out to collect rubber from a plantation in Jambi province.

After she had been gone for several hours her husband went to search for her. After going through much of the area, he only found her sandals, jacket, headscarf and the knife that his wife was carrying.