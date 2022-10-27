The body of a missing grandmother is found inside a python (VIDEO)
People find the body of a missing grandmother in the least expected place. The woman was inside the stomach of a python.
After she was reported missing, searchers located an old woman in the most unexpected place. A shocking video is circulating on social media. In the clip you can see a giant python that has given people something to talk about because of what it had eaten.
The incident occurred in Indonesia when local authorities captured a gigantic 22-foot long snake. It was what they found inside that was truly stunning. Noticing a lump in its stomach, they decided to open the reptile to find out what was inside.
Missing woman’s body found inside python
According to the New York Post, a woman had disappeared. Tragically, she was found inside the snake which had swallowed her. The grandmother was identified as 54-year-old Jahrah. She did not return after going out to collect rubber from a plantation in Jambi province.
After she had been gone for several hours her husband went to search for her. After going through much of the area, he only found her sandals, jacket, headscarf and the knife that his wife was carrying.
A python ate her
According to the Betara Jambi police chief, AKP Herafa, the husband of the missing woman returned to look for her in the same area with a search party the next day. That’s when they found the gigantic snake with a swollen middle.
On social media, a man is shown carefully using a branch to hold the python's head while others began to beat it on the bulging area. The images are really shocking, as the reptile tries to defend itself.
The disturbing clip then show villagers who carefully cut open the snake, revealing what officials say was the swallowed body of the missing grandmother: “Everyone was amazed,” Anto, the local village chief Terjun Gajah told the media.
“It turned out that the woman we were looking for was in the stomach of the snake.” It is worth mentioning that the huge snake probably bit Jahrah and then suffocated her by wrapping her up before swallowing her. Anto estimated that it would have taken at least two hours. Filed Under: Python female body found
“This is literally my worst nightmare”
The enormous snake was not the largest they had seen in that area. “It was not even a record for the town, where a 27-foot-long python was previously seen,” said the local village head of Terjun Gajah.
The enormous snake was not the largest they had seen in that area. "It was not even a record for the town, where a 27-foot-long python was previously seen," said the local village head of Terjun Gajah.

"That one got away," the official added, leaving locals "concerned that there are still bigger snakes in the woods." "How does a python swallow a person?" "This is literally my worst nightmare." "Ugh, I'm glad they found it," were some comments on social media.