A gold medal and world record: Eloísa Mosqueda makes Mexico proud

This young woman represents effort, discipline and talent.

Eloisa Mosqueda exceeded her special needs.

She managed to win a medal and set a world record.

If something makes Mexico great, it is its people, its talent and athletes like the beautiful Eloisa Mosqueda who overcame adversity and demonstrated that, despite their special needs, she can excel. She brought home the gold for Mexico.

Eloisa nabbed a gold medal and set a world record at the Down Syndrome World Championships in the Czech Republic. The young woman from Puebla managed to win the golden medal in the 800-meter dash, stopping the timer at 1:18:21.

A gold medal and a world record for Mexico

Eloisa Mosqueda defeated her closest competitor, Magdalena Dabrowska by just 12 seconds. As if that were not enough, the talented athlete who carried the Mexican tricolor flag on her shoulders, prevailed with another great success.

Eloísa also won a silver medal during her exhibition in the 400 meter dash. On this occasion, she was only surpassed by Italian Chiara Zeni, who won the gold by just a few seconds.