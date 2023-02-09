A gold medal and world record: Eloísa Mosqueda makes Mexico proud
This young woman represents effort, discipline and talent. Eloisa Mosqueda exceeded her special needs. She managed to win a medal and set a world record.
If something makes Mexico great, it is its people, its talent and athletes like the beautiful Eloisa Mosqueda who overcame adversity and demonstrated that, despite their special needs, she can excel. She brought home the gold for Mexico.
Eloisa nabbed a gold medal and set a world record at the Down Syndrome World Championships in the Czech Republic. The young woman from Puebla managed to win the golden medal in the 800-meter dash, stopping the timer at 1:18:21.
Eloisa Mosqueda defeated her closest competitor, Magdalena Dabrowska by just 12 seconds. As if that were not enough, the talented athlete who carried the Mexican tricolor flag on her shoulders, prevailed with another great success.
Eloísa also won a silver medal during her exhibition in the 400 meter dash. On this occasion, she was only surpassed by Italian Chiara Zeni, who won the gold by just a few seconds.
“Thank you very much for your patience, time and dedication. Especially for helping my daughter to take flight,”wrote the young woman’s mother. She affectionately calls her daughter “Elote Veloz” on Facebook.
On Eloisa’s social media, she shares how she prepares each day — physically, mentally and nutritionally — to achieve all her goals with which she hopes to continue “raising the name of Mexico high.” Just like the high performance athlete she is.
The young athlete embodies perseverance, discipline and talent
“The measurement of body composition and nutritional evaluation is a very important process in the life of a high-performance athlete. Our preparation is always focused on exercise science,” says the young talent.
For her training, she said that she has the support of the Faculty of Sports Sciences of the Autonomous University of the State of Morelos to whom she dedicated “my total gratitude” for their invaluable support.