Father Alberto Cutié has surprising news about his marriage (PHOTOS)

Father Alberto Cutié has surprising news about his marriage.

The former Catholic priest’s marriage caused a scandal.

Cutié celebrates his 14-year-marriage.

Father Alberto Cutié, a beloved figure in the Hispanic community in the US, caused a major scandal when the former Catholic priest was caught kissing a woman, whom he later married. Despite the controversy surrounding his decision, it is important to note that he had the right to marry within the religion he practiced.

Now, after 14 years of marriage to his wife Ruhama, Father Alberto is back in the news, perhaps shedding light on his current situation.

Father Alberto sparks controversy again

Father Alberto, uses Instagram to share his faith and connect with his supportive followers, despite the unconventional aspect of being a married priest. Recently, he shared a series of images of his wife Ruhama.

The photos include a picture of their wedding day and a more recent image of them receiving a blessing. In the accompanying description, Father Alberto wrote: «Today we thank God for our 14 years of marriage and of so many blessings… My love, I love you more every day.”