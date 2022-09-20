Facts you need to know about Mexican Independence Day
What you need to know about Mexican Independence Day. Learn about Mexico's cultural celebration of this holiday.
- What you need to know about Mexican Independence Day.
- Learn about Mexico’s cultural celebration.
- The most important facts about the national holiday.
Mexican Independence Day falls on September 15. This popular and extensive celebration brings together gastronomy, culture, parties and a country full of history that celebrates its freedom. Here’s what you need to know about Mexican Independence Day.
More than 200 years ago, priest Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla gathered his people in the town of Dolores, Guanajuato. He did this in order to remove the yoke of the Spanish domain. For this reason, Hidalgo is considered one of the main leaders of the Mexican War of Independence and ‘The father of the country’.
Facts you need to know about Mexican Independence Day
The well-known Mexican War for Independence began in the early hours of September 16, 1810 with the so-called ‘Cry of Dolores’ by priest Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla. It ended on September 27, 1821 when the Trigarante Army, headed by Agustín de Iturbide and Vicente Guerrero, triumphantly entered Mexico City.
According to Discovery, it was given the name of the Trigarante Army due to the union of the three objectives it pursued: independence from Spain, consolidation of the Catholic religion as the only one in the nation and union between the those in the war.
The Mexican Republic
Some time later, on September 28, 1821, the Act of Independence was signed, through which Mexico was recognized as an Empire. In 1823, after the fall of Emperor Iturbide, the Act of Independence was renewed and Mexico became a Republic.
An important fact confirmed by Discovery is that the remains of the main protagonists of the Independence of Mexico are found inside the Column of Independence, also called the Monument of Independence, or colloquially El Ángel or El Ángel de la Independencia.
Miguel Hidalgo didn’t ring the Independence Bell?
Although it was believed that the Independence Bell was rung by Miguel Hidalgo on September 16, 1810, it actually was José Galván, the bell ringer of the Dolores Parish. While this was happening, Hidalgo summoned the population to join the liberation struggle over New Spain.
And this famous Independence Bell, some time later, was transferred in 1896 from Guanajuato to the National Palace, in Mexico City. This is located in the vicinity of El Zócalo, the second most important square in the world, according to Discovery.
Long live Mexico!
Despite the fact that the War of Independence, as we saw earlier, began on September 16, 1810, the celebration of Mexican Independence Day takes place on the 15th. The reason for this is because at 11:00 p.m. on the 15th September 1810, the President of the Republic gave the cry of Independence from the National Palace, ringing the Dolores Bell.
The same one that a few hours later, at dawn on September 16, José Galván rang again while Hidalgo pronounced his ¡Viva México! to exalt the now popular commemoration of Mexico and the world.