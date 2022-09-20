What you need to know about Mexican Independence Day.

Learn about Mexico’s cultural celebration.

The most important facts about the national holiday.

Mexican Independence Day falls on September 15. This popular and extensive celebration brings together gastronomy, culture, parties and a country full of history that celebrates its freedom. Here’s what you need to know about Mexican Independence Day.

More than 200 years ago, priest Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla gathered his people in the town of Dolores, Guanajuato. He did this in order to remove the yoke of the Spanish domain. For this reason, Hidalgo is considered one of the main leaders of the Mexican War of Independence and ‘The father of the country’.

Facts you need to know about Mexican Independence Day

The well-known Mexican War for Independence began in the early hours of September 16, 1810 with the so-called ‘Cry of Dolores’ by priest Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla. It ended on September 27, 1821 when the Trigarante Army, headed by Agustín de Iturbide and Vicente Guerrero, triumphantly entered Mexico City.

According to Discovery, it was given the name of the Trigarante Army due to the union of the three objectives it pursued: independence from Spain, consolidation of the Catholic religion as the only one in the nation and union between the those in the war.