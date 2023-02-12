Is Érika Buenfil taking a chance at love?

Her controversial romance with a much younger man.

The legendary actress is 30 years older than her new man. Érika Buenfil is in the eye of the hurricane and making headlines. Well, apparently a surprising rumor is circulating. The legendary Mexican soap opera actress may be dating a much younger man named Emmanuel Palomares. The career of the Marisol and Tres Mujeres star took a new turn thanks to her TikTok videos during the pandemic in 2020. Since then she has become one of the most prominent influencers in Mexico. But she has never been seen with a man… until now. Did the couple meet on Perdona nuestros pecados? It is no secret to anyone that Érika Buenfil likes to share videos with her followers where she’s dancing or doing Instagram and TikTok trends. For some time now a young soap opera heartthrob named Emmanuel Palomares has appeared with her and now the rumors have been unleashed that they are together. Despite the fact that Emmanuel Palomares is 30 years younger than Érika Buenfil, the message is clear: They get along great and their rapport is quite evident, especially considering that they are spending a lot of time together filming Perdona nuestros pecados.

Does Emmanuel Palomares flirt with Érika Buenfil? The speculation isn’t new. On December 24, Érika Buenfil shared a video where she’s dancing with Emmanuel Palomares and wished all her followers a very Merry Christmas. Now Chamonic has hinted there is a relationship. She wrote on Instagram: “Erika Buenfil, the ‘Queen of TikTok.’ It is said that she has been in a relationship with the actor Emmanuel Palomares for a long time, with someone she appears with on the new soap opera Perdona nuestros pecados. In recent months they have become closer to such an extent that rumors of a possible romance between them have already emerged….! Several internet users are scared by the age difference, which is 30 years or so, he could be her son or even her grandson, some comments say.”

Is it publicity for the soap opera or is the romance real? But Chamonic hinted it all could be a publicity stunt for Perdona nuestros pecados. “Maybe it is pure marketing for the telenovela and for TikTok. It should be noted that they met in a photo session of the most beautiful People en Español in 2021!” said the influencer who is dedicated to show business news. Érika Buenfil and Emmanuel Palomares have not been asked directly if it is true that there could be a romance between them, but people who see their videos and photographs speculate that it is more evident that there is a relationship.

Do people support the supposed romance between Érika Buenfil and Emmanuel Palomares? Faced with the possibility of a romance, people commented on Chamonic’s Instagram: “Great, she’s single, she can hang out with whoever she wants and if it’s her better collagen, nice couple.” “So what? What would be the problem? are they in a relationship? As long as they are happy.” “I just say, enjoy it.” Women applauded Érika Buenfil’s new romance: “Well, in love and in a relationship, friends with rights there is no age.” “In the end, collagen is blessed for her, I took advantage of what it is about, live her life, and be happy.” “I bet my Savings Bank that this guy comes out of the closet before the end of the year.” “They say that he is Gay.” “Women can also enjoy a younger one, because No!!” SEE A VIDEO OF ÉRIKA BUENFIL WITH EMMANUEL PALOMARES