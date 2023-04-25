Renowned actor and ‘Emmerdale’ star Dale Meeks dies at 47

Actor Dale Meeks dies at the age of 47.

The news was released on social media.

“So sad, a lovely boy and a great character.” Actor Dale Meeks dies. The entertainment world has been plunged into mourning this weekend due to the death of a television star who managed to win over the hearts of millions for his outstanding performances. The terrible news was released by his relatives on social media. British actor Dale Meeks tragically lost his life at the age of 47, according to a facebook post by a family member. So far the cause of his death has not been disclosed. Renowned actor Dale Meeks dies Meeks was recognized for starring in the British soap opera Emmerdale and The Hunt For Raoul Moat, becoming a beloved celebrity in the UK. Unfortunately his family issued an unexpected statement regarding the actor’s death. The popular entertainer also played the renowned character Simon Meredith in the long-running ITV soap opera between 2003 and 2006. Previously he appeared in the legendary teen drama Byker Grove together with Declan Donnelly and Ant McPartlin, according to the Daily Mail.

His relatives confirm the death One of his relatives confirmed Meeks’ passing on Facebook, and hundreds of internet users immediately reacted and sent their condolences to his grieving family. “So unbelievably sad. Brother in Law, mucca, side kick and just the BEST friend a lad could have wished for. RIP Dale Meeks. So much less to laugh about now you’re not there to share it with. Thanks everyone for all the beautiful messages and memories you have been sharing,” he wrote.

A shock to his fans He also appreciated the comments from the actor’s devastated friends: “The support of Dale’s friends has been so incredibly strong over these chaotic, heartbreaking final hours, I can only stand in awe,” he added. “So sad, a lovely boy and a great character.” “It hasn’t sunk in yet and today it’s been a bit of a blur. Dale, we will miss you so much, you had a heart as big as your talent and a sense of humor and a laugh bigger than both!” “Oh, God, I’m so sorry to hear this. I send everyone a lot of love,” were some of the comments.

The last goodbye His fellow actor in South Tynesider, Stephen Sullivan, was heartbroken by Meeks’ passing and shared a tribute: “Dale Meeks was an inspiration to me, seeing the band when I was younger, seeing him perform on stage, seeing him on the TV box and work with him. He had so much talent. He had so much more to give. He was loved and respected more than he realized. The last time I worked with him it was an absolute joy.” “RIP Dale great actor on TV and stage.” “Wow I only saw him on the search for Raoul Moat too young.” “Wow what’s going on RIP #DaleMeeks heartbreaking.” Ant and Dec, who starred alongside Dale in Byker Grove, also took to social media to pay tribute to the actor. “We are extremely sorry to hear the sad news of Dale’s passing,” they wrote on Twitter.