Eminem stunt double Ryan Shepard dies after being hit by a truck

Tragic news has spread online which caused confusion for many fans. Eminem stunt double Ryan Shepard died after being hit by a truck.

According to The Sun, Eminem’s stunt double Ryan Shepard has died at the age of 40 after being hit by a truck. Shepard was killed abruptly when a pickup truck struck him while he trying to cross the street, according to his brother.

Shepard died in the hospital after the accident that occurred in Washington at the end of January. The news of his death was only recently made public. In the early 2000s, Ryan Shepard gained popularity as Eminem’s stunt double.

The young man appeared at the MTV Movie Awards as Eminem’s superhero character Rap Boy. Shepard also took the stage with Eminem for his 2002 Anger Management Tour and on his tour of Japan and Europe the following year.