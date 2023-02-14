Eminem stunt double Ryan Shepard dies after being hit by a truck
Eminem's stunt double Ryan Shepard was killed by a truck. He toured with Eminem and appeared in several of his videos. Some thought the rapper had died.
- Ryan Shepard dies and some fans thought it was rapper Eminem.
- He was Eminem’s stunt double and appeared in several of his videos.
- Eminem’s stunt double was hit by a truck.
Tragic news has spread online which caused confusion for many fans. Eminem stunt double Ryan Shepard died after being hit by a truck.
According to The Sun, Eminem’s stunt double Ryan Shepard has died at the age of 40 after being hit by a truck. Shepard was killed abruptly when a pickup truck struck him while he trying to cross the street, according to his brother.
Eminem stunt double Ryan Shepard dies after being hit by a truck
Shepard died in the hospital after the accident that occurred in Washington at the end of January. The news of his death was only recently made public. In the early 2000s, Ryan Shepard gained popularity as Eminem’s stunt double.
The young man appeared at the MTV Movie Awards as Eminem’s superhero character Rap Boy. Shepard also took the stage with Eminem for his 2002 Anger Management Tour and on his tour of Japan and Europe the following year.
Shepard also worked for SpaceX and Disney
In addition to live music, Shepard also appeared in D12’s music video for Purple Hills, also as Eminem’s stunt double. Shepard was not only a star in the music industry, his brother Kyle told the media that he was incredibly smart.
The Sun points out that the young man also worked at Disney as a mechanical engineer for attractions and later joined Elon Musk’s SpaceX company as a test automation engineer. Shepard is survived by his two children, a 7-year-old and an 11-year-old.
People online thought Eminem had died
After the announcement of Ryan Shepard’s death, many Eminem fans were confused, since his name the word death began to trend, which made them think that the Mockingbird singer had died.
Quickly it became clear that it was his stunt double who had died, and although the news was received with sadness, for many it was reassuring to know that it was not Eminem.