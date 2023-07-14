Emilio Osorio tried to keep his relationship private.

Emilio Osorio reveals his girlfriend’s name while he’s inside La Casa de los Famosos México. The young actor had tried to keep his relationship private but he couldn’t hold back any longer.

In a moment of despair — the son of Niurka Marcos and Juan Osorio showed how much he missed his girlfriend and wound up revealing her identity Fans immediately sought her out online.

Emilio Osorio reveals his girlfriend’s name

Previously, during conversations with other contestants on La Casa de los Famosos México, Emilio Osorio had said he was in a long-term relationship. However, the young actor had refused to reveal the name of his partner.

Sergio Mayer and Poncho de Nigris kept trying to get him to name her but he refused. However, he has been missing her so much that in a moment of sadness, he told his fellow houseguests who she is.