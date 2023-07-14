Emilio Osorio reveals his girlfriend’s identity and she says that she has a surprise for him
Emilio Osorio tried to keep his relationship private. The youngest contestant on La Casa de los Famosos México finally revealed her name.
Emilio Osorio reveals his girlfriend’s name while he’s inside La Casa de los Famosos México. The young actor had tried to keep his relationship private but he couldn’t hold back any longer.
In a moment of despair — the son of Niurka Marcos and Juan Osorio showed how much he missed his girlfriend and wound up revealing her identity Fans immediately sought her out online.
Emilio Osorio reveals his girlfriend’s name
Previously, during conversations with other contestants on La Casa de los Famosos México, Emilio Osorio had said he was in a long-term relationship. However, the young actor had refused to reveal the name of his partner.
Sergio Mayer and Poncho de Nigris kept trying to get him to name her but he refused. However, he has been missing her so much that in a moment of sadness, he told his fellow houseguests who she is.
Emilio Osorio tried to keep his relationship private
After he assured his companions on the reality show that he and his girlfriend wanted to keep their relationship private, he revealed her name to the cameras. He wanted some kind of sign from her.
«Can you give me a sign to know if my girlfriend still loves me and I’m still with her?» Osorio asked, then asked for one of the cameras and sent a direct message to his girlfriend. «Karol, really, what’s up? I need a sign, please, I love you,» he said, blowing her a kiss.
Niurka and Juan Osorio’s son confirms suspicions
Despite the fact that Emilio claimed to want to keep his girlfriend’s name a secret, little by little he began to give details that led fans to suspect she is Karol Sevilla.
At first Emilio said that he was in an on-and-off, three-year relationship and fans believe it’s Karol Sevilla. Their romance would have started in 2020, to end in 2022, however, it is now confirmed that they are back together.
Karol Sevilla says that she has a surprise for him
After Emilio asked for a sign from his girlfriend, his fans made sure Karol Sevilla got the message. During a live broadcast, Sevilla assured that she has a surprise prepared for the actor.
«We are already on it. We’re on it. Please relax. He’s going to be stunned. He will be shocked, «said Karol Sevilla during her live broadcast in response to Emilio’s request for a sign she still loves him.