The mother of broadcasters Edgar and Eddie Sotelo dies.

Edgar Sotelo reveals how their mother died.

“I am heartbroken because I will not be able to hug her again here on earth.” El Piolín’s brother, Edgar Sotelo, reveals how their mother died. After the unfortunate news, social media was filled with condolences for the family. However, it was not until recently that the cause of death of Baudelia Montes De Sotelo, the announcer’s mother, was revealed. A few days have passed, but Eddie Sotelo, host of the program Show de Piolín, has not said much about the recent loss of his mother, although he has thanked his friends and followers for their words of encouragment. Instead, his brother Edgar Sotelo, host of Shoboy has exposed the family’s pain. Edgar Sotelo reveals how his mother died Edgar Sotelo confirmed through a heartbreaking Instagram message that his mother, Baudelia Montes De Sotelo, had a terminal illness. “My Beautiful Mom is now reunited with my Dad in Heaven,” the radio host began. “Thank you family, for all your love and prayers. I’m heartbroken because I will not be able to hug her again here on earth, but I am full of hope, peace and joy because I know that she no longer suffers with her terminal illness and she is happy and being hugged by my dad and our Heavenly Father in Heaven where one day I will be able to hug them both and enjoy them for eternity,” he added.

“I’m thankful” Despite the pain, Edgar Sotelo celebrated his mother’s life. “I’m thankful that God gave me such an incredible, fun and loving mother for 40 years of my life!” He pointed out along with a series of photos in which Mrs. Baudelia could be seen spending time with her family. In a message overflowing with love, the announcer continued: “Dear Mama Bella, thank you for loving me and believing in me as God loves and believes in his children, unconditionally. You are an amazing example of what a loving woman of faith should be to our daughters, who loved you so much. Thank you for teaching me to be humble and grateful for the Blessings that God has given us.”

She was terminally ill The presenter of Shoboy offered details about his mother’s terminal bone marrow disease, applauded her bravery and even celebrated the “miracle” of having her with him longer than specialists had anticipated. “I admire you so much for being such a brave warrior,” he said. “Even though the doctors only gave her 1.5 years to live after being diagnosed with BMD (bone marrow disease), her faith in God and love for our family kept her fighting and alive for 5 years since then. You were a walking miracle. Thank you to everyone who donated blood so my mom could stay alive for 5 years,” he said.

The last good-bye “Thank you Father God for allowing my parents to see the fruits of their work and sacrifice. Mama Bella, I have peace because you were at peace with God and with all those who loved you. I love you mom, I will forever be your Chiquiado, your baby and you the best mom in the world,” Edgar Sotelo said goodbye to his mother. Baudelia Montes DeSotelo, mother of announcers Edgar and Eddie Sotelo, was born on January 6, 1943 and died on October 19, 2022 at the age of 79. Filed as: Edgar Sotelo, brother of Tweety, breaks the silence and says what his mother died of.