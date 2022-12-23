Did Britney Spears die? A chilling theory circulates online

Could it be true?

The theory that Britney Spears has died is circulating on social media.

“We will miss her, but we will never forget her.” What’s going on? In recent days, singer Britney Spears, who was very successful in the late nineties and early 2000s, has worried her most loyal followers with her social media posts. There are even those who claim that it’s not her, but a double. Now some are even theorizing that the Toxic and Womanizer singer has died. According to Quien, this has gained so much traction that a Facebook page was created, which states: “On Monday (December 19), at approximately 11 am PDT, our beloved singer passed away. Britney Spears was born on December 2, 1981 in McComb. We will miss her, but we will never forget her. Please show your sympathy and condolences through comments on this page.” Is it really Britney Spears posting on social media? “This is of the day I married myself. Yes, that brilliant idea!!! A day to remember!!! This is the original… without filters,” wrote singer Britney Spears recently, followed by a series of posts in which she says that she is in Mexico City. This has made her fans wonder and now they’re analyzing her other posts. On Monday, as if that were not enough, the phrase “Britney Spears died” was trending for several hours on Twitter. Spears has been involved in several controversies and scandals lately and she hasn’t announced any new projects. What is really going on with the Princess of Pop?

Even Perez Hilton sent a message to Britney Spears Blogger Perez Hilton, who is remembered for having made fun of Britney Spears during the time she was suffering a public mental breakdown, has been speaking about the theories that the singer has died and posted a video that provoked many reactions. “Why am I making this video? First of all, for many reasons, I’m not going to repeat what my friend told me… but my friend shared that things are wrong (laughing at the health of the artist)… I have been tagged in all the videos of the theories: The green screen, the clone, control over Britney, guardianship… And, what surprises me the most, is that I haven’t seen a single video mentioning what could really be happening. No one has speculated on what is actually happening. I just want to send Britney all my love, I hope she knows that the world is with her, that we love her.”

And where is the singer? As mentioned above, in her most recent posts, Britney Spears has said that she is in Mexico City, but her own fans doubt that this is true. Also, her photographs and videos are not of the quality that one would expect, considering her massive fortune. According to Quien, Perez Hilton said that if the truth came to light, he believes it would surprise people: “It surprised me, so lots of light and health for Britney and her fans.” It must be remembered that from 2008, until just last year, Spears had no control over her finances, her medical decisions, much less her career.

“She treated me worse than a fuc**** dog,” says Britney Spears’ father James Spears, Britney Spears’ father has been in the eye of the storm lately. In a recent interview for the Daily Mail, defended the legal control he exercised over his famous daughter for more than 10 years: “To protect her and also the children, guardianship was a great tool. Without it, I don’t think she would have gotten the kids back.” “She was broke. She didn’t have any money. Guardianship allowed finances to improve…. She treated me worse than a fuc**** dog. It’s been a hell of a time. But I love my daughter with all my heart and soul… I don’t mind taking that beating, because I know it’s not true and because I don’t want to start another fight,” he concluded.