A shocking new video of Andrés García surfaced on social media.

The video was posted on his Instagram account.

The actor’s wife said she «continues to miss him». DID ANDRÉS GARCÍA COME BACK TO LIFE? A shocking new video surfaced on social media. It was shared on Andrés García’s Instagram account, leading to speculation that he’s not really dead. Contrary to what many think, the clip was shared by his wife Margarita. After his passing, Andrés García left a void that was difficult to fill in the Mexican film industry. His legacy will live on in the collective memory and his influence will continue to inspire future generations of actors and actresses. His wife usually often shares her memories of him on his official Instagram account. IS ANDRÉS GARCÍA STILL ALIVE? Actor Andrés García’s official Instagram account featured a new video that raised questions about whether he is really dead. In it, Andrés García appears shirtless and covered by a blanket, while he looks at the camera and speaks of his age, declaring it’s given him experience He looked strong, despite his health problems. «From these 81 years, a hundred years contemplate you,» the actor says in the video, causing a wave of nostalgia and affection among his fans, who did not hesitate to offer their condolences to García’s wife.

Who shared the video? Once again, it was his widow who shared a video of the actor and pointed out how much she misses him. She often shares photos and videos of the actor and sends him blessings. Despite the economic issues that she is facing with the actor’s family, she focuses on her memories of him. «God covers you with his mercy, my love. I miss you,» wrote Margarita Portillo in the description of the video.

«It’s in bad taste» Shortly after she shared the video, Andrés García’s widow received several negative comments for showing the actor who died last April. Some are uncomfortable with the actor’s account being used as if he were still alive. «I’ll stop following him, it’s strange for me to see posts from him, from his account, as if he were still alive. May he rest in peace.» «Oh, lady! Leave the great artist alone, create your own page and you will see that no one will follow you. He was the famous one and what love are you talking about, if you had really loved him, you would have done the impossible to get him the right attention.» «It’s in bad taste to exhibit this!»

Some fans say the videos are disrespecting his children Some people pointed out that Margarita should be considerate of the actor’s children and stop sharing material that could hurt them. They asked her to stop sharing such videos and images. In addition, they reminded her that she should let him rest in peace. «Lady, let him rest in peace, he has his children. It’s a shame that you continue to use Andrés García’s account, have a little self-respect and dignity.» «For mercy, stop posting.» «Let that spirit rest in peace.» «Ma’am, let him rest in peace.»