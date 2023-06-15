Roberto Palazuelos claims Andrés García left his daughter Andrea out of his will (VIDEO)
Roberto Palazuelos says Andrés García left his daughter Andrea out of his will. He says she's not the actor's legal heir.
- Roberto Palazuelos says Andrés García left his daughter Andrea out of his will.
- He says she’s not the actor’s legal heir.
- The dispute over García’s will has begun.
Roberto Palazuelos says Andrés García left his daughter Andrea out of his will. On April 4, the news broke that one of the biggest soap stars in Mexico, Andrés García, had died. His health had been failing for some time.
Now, two months later, there is an alleged dispute among his relatives. Various rumors indicate there are clashes over his will. Now his good friend, Roberto Plazuelos, has weighed in.
Roberto Palazuelos says Andrés García left his daughter out of his will
The actor and businessman originally from Acapulco, Roberto Palazuelos, was one of Andrés García’s closest friends. The late actor even said that Palazuelos was like a son to him, and the businessman also said he saw García as a mentor.
Palazuelos was heartbroken when Andrés García passed away. He was especially sad that he was not in the country, as he was traveling at the time.
Is Andrea García illegitimate?
Roberto Palazuelos spoke to Venga la Alegría, where he said that Andrés García’s daughter Andrea, was allegedly left out of his will for a surprising reason.
The businessman said Andrea was not named because Andrés never recognized her as his legitimate daughter. Various images of García’s will confirm this information.
Who is named in Garcia’s will?
According to De Primera Mano, some images of the Pedro Navaja actor’s will have been released. The state that the only children named were Leonardo and Andrés García Jr. He also included his sister and even his ex-wife, in the will.
According to TV Notas, it was striking that Andrea was not named in the document. It should be remembered they had a scandalous falling out shortly before his death.
The actor’s widow could inherit everything
Venga la Alegría reported that Margarita Potrillo, widow of Andrés García may be his sole heir. On the other hand, Palazuelos told the show that half of everything Andrés left behind will go to his ex-wife.
In the same interview, Palazuelos stated that Andrea could not receive anything because she is supposedly not García’s legitimate daughter. “Andrea, remember that Andrea was her daughter, but she was never legitimate, so she, since she is not legitimate, she has no civil guarantee to protect her. She has another name on her birth certificate.”