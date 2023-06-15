Roberto Palazuelos says Andrés García left his daughter Andrea out of his will.

He says she’s not the actor’s legal heir.

The dispute over García’s will has begun.

Roberto Palazuelos says Andrés García left his daughter Andrea out of his will. On April 4, the news broke that one of the biggest soap stars in Mexico, Andrés García, had died. His health had been failing for some time.

Now, two months later, there is an alleged dispute among his relatives. Various rumors indicate there are clashes over his will. Now his good friend, Roberto Plazuelos, has weighed in.

The actor and businessman originally from Acapulco, Roberto Palazuelos, was one of Andrés García’s closest friends. The late actor even said that Palazuelos was like a son to him, and the businessman also said he saw García as a mentor.

Palazuelos was heartbroken when Andrés García passed away. He was especially sad that he was not in the country, as he was traveling at the time.