David Sumney strikes a plea deal.

He murdered his mother and took selfies with her corpse.

How many years will he be in jail? In 2019, the case of a mother who was horribly murdered by her son became notorious in Pennsylvania. Now, her relatives say she has gotten the justice she deserves. Three years later, David Sumney has pleaded guilty and received his sentence. This case caused an uproar in the area where it occurred because of the terrifying crime that Sumney committed. The defendant’s family made a special request to the court and declared their feelings before the 33-year-old man was sentenced. At the moment, the defendant is still in the local jail. DAVID SUMNEY IS FOUND GUILTY In Pennsylvania, a 33-year-old man was convicted of murdering his mother, Margaret Sumney, and of taking photographs of the body. According to the New York Post, David Sumney was sentenced to 20 years in prison for the murder. Likewise, it was revealed that the defendant’s family complained about his sentence. David Sumney brutally murdered his mother and then took selfies with her body. The “short” sentence the defendant received is because he reached a plea deal with the prosecutor. The family was not happy about the deal, according to the Daily Beast.

He apologized? In remarks he gave during his plea hearing, Sumney said he “can’t believe” what he did to his mother. Likewise, he pointed out that he doesn’t understand how he got to a state where he committed the brutal attack. He also apologized for the acts committed. “I cannot believe I would let myself get in such a state where I could do something so bad, so horrible. I cannot believe what I did, that I killed my own mother. I cannot stop thinking about it. I think about it every day. I’m sorry, but sorry doesn’t cut it. I handled things as badly as a person could have,” the defendant stated, according to the New York Post.

Why did he kill his mother? David Sumney murdered his mother in 2019 and a doctor stated that he did it while under the influence of Adderall, which decreased his mental capacity, according to the NY Post. During the trial, Sumney apologized to his sisters, aunts and relatives who were affected by the death of his mother. “To my family, to my sisters, and my aunts, I know it’s impossible to forgive me. I don’t forgive myself. I just want to let them know I am truly sorry,” David Sumney told the court, according to the New York Post. The judge sentenced Sumney to a minimum of 20 years and a maximum of 40 years.

What did the family say? David Sumney's half-sister, Ellen, testified against him via Zoom. She explained how they found her mother lifeless and the "atrocities" he carried out at that time. According to her testimony, he broke his mother's back and then beat her to death. Then he took photographs of her body. "You broke her back. You paralyzed our mother. And then you just beat her and beat her. The blood was splattered along the walls. But I think the sickest part is the pictures. The 277 pictures. You only take pictures if you want to go back and see what you did. David, she gave you everything she had, and when she didn't have anything else to give, you killed her. I had no idea you were this kind of monster," Ellen stated, according to The Daily Beast.

Did they want the death penalty? According to CBS News, David's family sought the maximum sentence from the court after David Sumney pleaded guilty to third-degree murder. According to reports, they wanted him to be tried for first degree murder and get a life sentence. Sumney's half-sister declared that what he did with her mother was "atrocious" and, above all, the malice with which he took the 277 photographs of Margaret Sumney's body, where the defendant appears with his face stained with blood, giving a thumbs up. After murdering her, he fled with her jewelry and credit card.