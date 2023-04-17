Cockfighting protected as cultural heritage in Mexican states
Cockfighting is protected as cultural heritage in some Mexican states. The practice is controversial. What you need to know about cockfighting in Mexico.
Cockfighting in Mexico is protected in some states! In Hidalgo, Mexico, as well as in other parts of Latin America, cockfighting is considered a cultural heritage and a source of income for some of the population.
This has led to harsh criticism from environmentalists and animal rights advocates who say cockfighting is cruel to the roosters. So far this has not been a sufficient argument to ban them entirely.
What are cockfights?
Cockfighting is a practice that dates back to the 15th century in Asian and European countries. It consists of a fight between two roosters of the same breed and gender for entertainment and gambling.
For the most part, bird and cockfighting in Latin American countries is a legal and regulated activity. However, it’s illegal in many places because it’s considered animal cruelty as well as encouraging other undesirable activities such as gambling.
Cockfighting in Mexico: Its history and rules
Cockfighting is very common in Mexico, but this is not the only country where it takes place. Historically, there is evidence of its existence since the 15th century in places such as the Philippines, Rome and China, where the rooster was commonly seen as a powerful animal capable of endowing courage in those around it.
There are different types of cockfights. One variation involves equipping the rooster with artificial plastic spurs and other attachments to cause more damage to its opponent but there are also fights where the roosters do not have weapons.
Why cockfighting is controversial
Recently, a cockfight in Colima, Mexico, nearly ended in tragedy when a fighting cock unexpectedly attacked its owner. The attack was brutal and the images went viral on social media, generating all kinds of criticism of this activity.
In a dramatic scene, the owner of one of the roosters that were about to participate in the fight began to bite his owner’s leg, causing a deep wound that bled profusely. Luckily, the man was able to get to safety and have his wound treated.
Is cockfighting a cultural heritage?
In 2021, the State Congress of Hidalgo declared cockfighting and bird fighting a cultural heritage, considering preserving it to be in the public interest. This sparked harsh criticism among activists who want to make the practice illegal.
Some authorities and cockfighting groups say its prohibition would violate the traditions, customs, and income of the population. For now cockfights are protected in many Mexican states.