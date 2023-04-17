Cockfighting protected as cultural heritage in Mexican states

Cockfighting is protected as cultural heritage in some Mexican states.

The practice is very controversial.

What you need to know about cockfighting in Mexico.

Cockfighting in Mexico is protected in some states! In Hidalgo, Mexico, as well as in other parts of Latin America, cockfighting is considered a cultural heritage and a source of income for some of the population.

This has led to harsh criticism from environmentalists and animal rights advocates who say cockfighting is cruel to the roosters. So far this has not been a sufficient argument to ban them entirely.

What are cockfights?

Cockfighting is a practice that dates back to the 15th century in Asian and European countries. It consists of a fight between two roosters of the same breed and gender for entertainment and gambling.

For the most part, bird and cockfighting in Latin American countries is a legal and regulated activity. However, it’s illegal in many places because it’s considered animal cruelty as well as encouraging other undesirable activities such as gambling.