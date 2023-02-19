Chiquis Rivera dazzles on social media in athleisure
Chiquis Rivera, who is known for being the daughter of the late Diva de la Banda, Jenni Rivera, appeared in a sporty ensemble recently. After disappearing from social media for a while, Chiquis returned looking better than ever.
Jenni’s daughter appeared in a video posted by Telemundo’s La Mesa Caliente. In the video they play Chiquis song, La Que Está de Moda Soy Yo, in the background, while she appears on camera.
Chiquis Rivera dazzles in athleisure
In the video, shared by La Mesa Caliente, we see Chiquis Rivera, who was recently nominated for a Grammy.
Wearing all black workout gear, the singer caused controversy among her fans. While some congratulate her for her weight-loss, others think she’s had too much plastic surgery.
Jenni’s daughter causes furor on social media
La Mesa Caliente wrote in its description: “Chiquis looking spectacular and fabulous.” Many followers were surprised to see how thin she looks. However, this is not the first time that people have commented about her drastic weight-loss.
According to El Diario NY, she caused controversy when she said she lost all the weight by drinking hot water with lemon and working out.
Fans reacted to her silhouette
Chiquis, who was just nominated for a Grammy, sparked divided opinions in the comments section. In addition to telling her followers that her physical change is due to only drinking lemon water, Chiquis also caused controversy over her face.
People commented: “The body is okay, but her face looks weird, it’s not the same.” “She looks good with 100 pounds less, but her face is in pieces.”