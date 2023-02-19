Chiquis Rivera dazzles on social media in athleisure

Chiquis Rivera reappeared on social media.

This time she showcased her new body in athleisure.

The singer’s fans reacted to her video.

Chiquis Rivera, who is known for being the daughter of the late Diva de la Banda, Jenni Rivera, appeared in a sporty ensemble recently. After disappearing from social media for a while, Chiquis returned looking better than ever.

Jenni’s daughter appeared in a video posted by Telemundo’s La Mesa Caliente. In the video they play Chiquis song, La Que Está de Moda Soy Yo, in the background, while she appears on camera.

Chiquis Rivera dazzles in athleisure

In the video, shared by La Mesa Caliente, we see Chiquis Rivera, who was recently nominated for a Grammy.

Wearing all black workout gear, the singer caused controversy among her fans. While some congratulate her for her weight-loss, others think she’s had too much plastic surgery.