Chiquis Rivera makes a surprising confession about her sexual orientation.

Jenni Rivera’s daughter shocked social media after coming out of the closet?

Chiquis reacts to Monotonía and sends a message to Shakira. Social media is endlessly entertaining, especially when it comes to one of the most controversial families in show business, the Riveras. Chiquis Rivera is always captivating her fans with her frankness and talent. Once again, social media is going crazy since Chiquis Rivera is causing even more controversy after making a surprising confession about her sexual orientation. Did Chiquis Rivera come out of the closet? There is no doubt that the extravagant artist is one of the most loved and hated celebrities in the entertainment world but no matter what, people always come to her defense. Chiquis is one of the celebrities who love to share everything that happens to her on social media. A video has caused a great sensation on social media, since Chiquis Rivera makes a surprising confession. She revealed a secret about her sexual orientation, sparking great controversy. Filed Under: Chiquis Rivera comes out of the closet

Jenni Rivera’s daughter shocks social media with a surprising confession This happened during an episode of Pinky Promise, an online show hosted by Karla Díaz, who is an actress, host and appeared on Jeans. Jenni Rivera’s daughter and Raymix shared some of their experiences. It all started when they played the game ‘Never have I ever’ where Chiquis’s confession came to light after Raymix shared one of his crushes when he was a student, “I fantasized about a teacher, I was like 16 years old, you know what I feel? I feel like she was a lesbian, like I liked her strange masculinity. She was also very cool and when someone disrespected her she scolded in a way that I loved.” Filed Under: Chiquis Rivera comes out of the closet

Chiquis says that she likes women and is criticized Jenni Rivera’s daughter said that she also would have fallen in love with that teacher and explained that she’s also inclined towards women, “Yes, I’m like 15% lesbian. You give me some tequilas and I imagine I’m going to give Karla (the host of Pinky Promise) a kiss.” This caused sensation on social media after the clip was shared on Escándalo’s Instagram account. People immediately commented: “The ‘Christian.’” “Of course we already know that with a few tequilas she’ll even have the stepfather.” “What a barbarity.” “Ridiculous.” TO SEE THE VIDEO CLICK HERE Filed Under: Chiquis Rivera comes out of the closet

Chiquis reacts to Monotonía and sends a message to Shakira After the controversy when Chiquis claimed to like women, the doubts became much clearer when the Entre besos y copas singer reacted to Shakira’s recent song Monotonía. In one of her stories she posted a clip of the video with some text that surprised many of her followers. The story was shared by the Suelta la Sopa on Instagram. “I’d marry you and never hurt you my Shak!!! I love you and I loved the song,” wrote Chiquis Rivera tagging the Colombian singer. This also provoked internet users: “Chiquis’s engine burned out.” “She no longer knows what to do to attract attention.” “Chiquis is a ridiculous old woman!” “What a lack of respect!”Filed Under: Chiquis Rivera comes out of the closet