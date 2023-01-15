Chalino Sánchez’s murder: What really happened (STRONG IMAGES)

‘El Rey del Corrido’ was brutally murdered.

Chalino Sánchez’s complicated life after fleeing Mexico.

The singer received a warning. Chalino Sánchez was considered one of the greatest singers of regional Mexican corridos in the 80s and 90s. However, the singer had an extremely terrible end, as he was brutally murdered by an armed group. It turns out that, although he had a multitude of fans who sang his corridos at the top of their lungs, the singer was also involved in many controversies and problems. Find out how the singer spent the last moments of his life and how he was murdered. Chalino Sánchez's autopsy: How the singer was found Chalino's death occurred on May 16, 1992. Rosalino Sánchez Félix was found in a stream by some peasants near Culiacán, Sinaloa. The singer's body showed signs of violence, with ties on his wrists and ankles. Chalino was also blindfolded. He had been shot twice in the back of the head, which is how he died. The first problems with Chalino appeared when he moved to the United States illegally, according to infobae.

The crime that Chalino Sánchez committed before changing his life completely Reports indicate that Chalino Sánchez left Mexico because he had committed a crime. Well, according to infobae, the Mexican singer fled because he allegedly shot and killed a man. It is said that Chalino Sánchez committed this murder because he was taking revenge on a man who had sexually abused his sister. After going through several jobs, Sánchez got into drug sales, partnering with his brother Armando as 'coyotes'.

Terrifying images of Chalino's murder Before Chalino's murder, he and his family lived through a terrible experience when his brother Armando was murdered. The young man was found in a Tijuana hotel and, according to infobae, he had been shot. Chalino was put behind bars after this. In prison, the Mexican singer began to compose songs, and he began to gradually delve into music. It was a few years later that he managed to record his first demos at the San Ángel Studios.

The murder of the "King of the Corridos" The "King of the Corridos'" rose to fame fairly quickly winning over a large number of fans. But in May 1992 he had a performance in Sinaloa and received a note threatening him with death. That same day, he ignored the warning continued with the show and then went to a party with some friends. The singer's car was intercepted by a group of men in trucks who said they were police and said they wanted to speak to him alone. According to infobae, Chalino did not want to put his companions at risk and decided to deal with them alone. Shortly after, it was revealed that the singer had been murdered at the age of 31 in his birthplace, Sinaloa. Chalino Sánchez left behind two children.