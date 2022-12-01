Cecily Aguilar pleads guilty to helping cover up Vanessa Guillén’s murder
Cecily Aguilar, the woman accused of helping her boyfriend cover up Vanessa Guillén’s murder, pleaded guilty to charges related to the Hispanic soldier’s disappearance and death. By pleading guilty to one count of accessory to murder and three counts of making a false statement, she waived her right to a jury trial.
Mayra Guillén, Vanessa’s sister, said that Cecily Aguilar pleaded guilty to conspiracy and making false statements in relation to the murder. She posted a statement on social media.
What happened to Vanessa Guillén?
Vanessa Guillén was an American soldier of Mexican origin, who disappeared on April 22, 2020 from a military base in Fort Hood, Texas. Her whereabouts were unknown for almost two months until her remains were found at the end of June of the same year.
Guillén’s mother and sisters pointed out negligence by the military authorities, saying that they did not report the disappearance immediately and only offered them information when the case was reported in the media. The discovery of the Hispanic soldier’s body and the subsequent investigation uncovered tale physical and sexual abuse, murder, suicide and harassment that had been taking place at that base for years.
Cecily Aguilar was set to go to trial in January 2023
Cecily Aguilar, the woman charged in connection with the murder of the Hispanic soldier Vanessa Guillén at Fort Hood, would have had her trial and jury selection in January 2023. However, this has been canceled after her guilty plea.
Aguilar had been charged with conspiring with Fort Hood soldier Aaron Robinson, after the he allegedly murdered Guillen in the base’s gun room, according to an FBI document. The Texas Department of Public Safety published a document on May 19 that reveals the motive for Guillén’s murder on April 22. Because Robinson killed himself, Aguilar is the only person charged in the case.
Cecily Aguilar pleads guilty
“Cecily Aguilar is the person who participated in the disappearance of my sister’s body… and innumerable other disturbing details that I dare not write or say,” Guillén’s sister tweeted.
Hours later, she posted another message letting her followers know that Aguilar had pleaded guilty. She is expected to be transferred to a prison. FILED UNDER: Cecily Aguilar Pleads Guilty
Vanessa Guillén’s brutal murder
Vanessa Guillén’s remains were found on June 30, 2020, after a massive two-month search. Robinson shot and killed himself the next day, making Aguilar the only defendant in the soldier’s brutal murder.
Nearly 18 months after her death, the United States Senate passed the I Am Vanessa Guillén Act in her name. The landmark bill takes away the military’s authority to prosecute sexual harassment and assault cases after accusations of ignoring complaints and sweeping them under the rug. With information from Univision, San Antonio Telemundo and KHOU.