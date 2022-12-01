Cecily Aguilar pleads guilty to helping cover up Vanessa Guillén’s murder.

Her boyfriend killed himself after the murder.

Has justice been done for Vanessa Guillén?

Cecily Aguilar, the woman accused of helping her boyfriend cover up Vanessa Guillén’s murder, pleaded guilty to charges related to the Hispanic soldier’s disappearance and death. By pleading guilty to one count of accessory to murder and three counts of making a false statement, she waived her right to a jury trial.

Mayra Guillén, Vanessa’s sister, said that Cecily Aguilar pleaded guilty to conspiracy and making false statements in relation to the murder. She posted a statement on social media.

What happened to Vanessa Guillén?

Vanessa Guillén was an American soldier of Mexican origin, who disappeared on April 22, 2020 from a military base in Fort Hood, Texas. Her whereabouts were unknown for almost two months until her remains were found at the end of June of the same year.

Guillén’s mother and sisters pointed out negligence by the military authorities, saying that they did not report the disappearance immediately and only offered them information when the case was reported in the media. The discovery of the Hispanic soldier’s body and the subsequent investigation uncovered tale physical and sexual abuse, murder, suicide and harassment that had been taking place at that base for years.